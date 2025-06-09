An estimated 25% of Canadian employees report living with migraine, yet only 12% receive a diagnosis from healthcare professionals i

Limited education and employee resources continues to result in stigma related to migraine in the workplace, significantly impacting employee performance and well-beingii

KIRKLAND, QC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada, in partnership with Migraine Canada and Migraine Quebec, is reintroducing the Out of Office for Migraine Awareness campaign for Migraine Awareness Month in June. In its second year, the campaign continues to raise awareness of the impact of migraine and empower Canadians to foster more supportive work environments for those living this debilitating neurological condition that deeply impacts professional and personal life.iii

Out of Office Alert for Migraine Awareness (CNW Group/Pfizer Canada Inc.)

During Migraine Awareness Month, Canadian organizations, employers, and employees are encouraged to use their Out of Office (OOO) Alert for four hours – the minimum duration of an average migraine – to show solidarity with colleagues living with migraine (example below).iv,v

"Migraine is widely misunderstood in the workplace and ultimately leads employees to 'push through,' despite it reducing productivity and potentially leading to burnout," says Debby Carreau, CEO and Founder, inspiredHR, a HR consultancy firm. "By understanding what migraine is, colleagues can support those living with the condition by reducing the stigma associated with taking time off work due to migraine attacks."

Migraine prevalence peaks during prime working years, and statistics suggest that a substantial portion of the workforce is affected by it.vi Migraine management resources equip organizations to help their employees better understand absenteeism and presenteeism (i.e. when employees are not fully functioning in the workplace because of an illness).i

"Migraine can be physically and mentally debilitating for millions of Canadians, often going unnoticed by peers," says Wendy Gerhart, Executive Director, Migraine Canada. "The OOO Alert is a simple step that colleagues can share to show compassion and ignite more meaningful dialogue around migraine in the workplace. We encourage Canadians to tap into available resources, replacing stigma and skepticism with support."

About Migraine in the Workplace

More than five million Canadians live with migraine.ii While migraine affects all demographics, its prevalence peaks for people in their 30s and 40s, when most individuals are likely employed.vi Despite this, migraine remains highly misunderstood and stigmatized in the workplace as being directly related to one's ability to work. vii

"The implication of migraine costs the Canadian economy many billions of dollars each yearii with costs related to missed workdays alone being at 980 million dollars per year," ii ,viii says Dr. Will Kingston, Neurologist, Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto. "Despite this, migraine remains underdiagnosed due to a lack of education and training on where to access resources for support, leading to profound impact on work performance and wellbeing." ii

"At Pfizer Canada we're committed to supporting migraine patients as well as educating our communities," said Ranjita Banerjee, Primary Care Portfolio Lead, Pfizer Canada. "Leveraging an OOO Alert is the perfect conversation starter, at the office or virtually, to help colleagues better support one another. We're excited to see how this campaign evolves in its second year to spread the word about migraine."

As pictured below, the OOO Alert message can provide key migraine information, statistics, and resources to show allyship for colleagues impacted by migraine while encouraging their professional network to learn more.

Additional Quotes

"Migraine can be trivialized both in professional environments and in day-to-day life. We work hard to provide resources to those who experience it, as well as those in their personal and professional circles, so they can gain a deeper knowledge of the condition, its possible treatments, and the potential accommodations that can help sustain employment amidst the challenges," says Véronique Clément, Executive Director, Migraine Québec. "This campaign, and the small step of turning on an OOO Alert, is a great opportunity for employers in particular to support their colleagues who may feel limited and isolated in the workplace."

"Migraine is a chronic diseaseix without a definitive cure, yet with proper management especially in the workplace, the impact can be significantly reduced," said Dr. Heather Pim, associate clinical professor of neurology, University of Montreal, director of the Headache Clinic at the University of Montreal Hospital Centre, and president of Migraine Québec. "I'm proud to be a part of this campaign as it promotes a healthier and more inclusive workplace practice in service to the overall health of patients."

For more information on migraine, please visit migrainecanada.org or migrainequebec.org.

About Migraine Canada

Migraine Canada is a nationally-registered charity organization dedicated to improving the lives of all Canadians living with migraine and other headache disorders. Our vision is to see that all Canadians living with migraine and headache disorders are diagnosed, treated and supported so their quality of life is optimized. Visit migrainecanada.org.

About Migraine Québec

Migraine Quebec is a charity organization founded in 2014. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life of people living with migraine throughout Québec. Their vision is to help build a society where people living with migraine can thrive, without limitations or stigmatization. Visit migrainequebec.org.

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

References:

