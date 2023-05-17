Pfizer Canada Launches National Initiative to Propel Startup Solutions for Key Challenges in Healthcare

In partnership with Communitech, the Pfizer Canada Healthcare Hub is designed to activate Canada's startup ecosystem and help accelerate the transformation of patient care.

KIRKLAND, QC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada ULC announces the launch of its Healthcare Hub, an initiative with Canadian tech and innovation startups to scale up health solutions, with the goal of enhancing outcomes and the patient experience in important areas of need in Canadian healthcare.

Innovations will be brought to life through a partnership between Pfizer Canada and Canadian technology supercharger Communitech. The partnership combines Pfizer's clinical development expertise with the proven entrepreneurial know-how of Communitech, which has helped tech talent launch and scale businesses for over 25 years. Together they have issued an open call for tech startups and talent in tech to help meet challenges in the areas of vaccination tracking, drug shortage planning, patient drug coverage and access, women's health and oncology diagnostics.

"At Pfizer Canada we strive to not only bring best-in-class treatments to Canadians, we aim to be champions for better patient care," said Najah Sampson, President, Pfizer Canada. "Canada is rich with diverse and ambitious talent in the life science sector and startup community. In forging partnerships and combining strengths in these areas, we're focused on creating meaningful cross-sector collaboration to address urgent healthcare needs."

Pfizer Canada and Communitech's call for solutions to five key challenge areas is open from May 17 to 31, 2023. Adjudication and selection announcement will occur in July 2023, with winning entries receiving support to bring their innovation to market.

"With the strength of our national network of startups and scale-ups, there is incredible potential to positively impact our healthcare system by facilitating connections with industry leaders like Pfizer Canada," said Chris Albinson, CEO and President, Communitech. "We're eager to see the results of these partnerships that can ultimately redefine our approach to healthcare in Canada."

"Congratulations, Pfizer Canada and Communitech, on this exciting new partnership that will help our life sciences and technology innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups bring their ideas to market," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "With a world-class workforce, state-of-the-art research and development facilities and a competitive business environment, Ontario has everything companies need to grow. This partnership will further strengthen our position as a global leader in the life sciences and technology sectors and improve health outcomes for people around the world."

As a commitment to fostering innovation in the life sciences sector in Canada, the Pfizer Canada Healthcare Hub joins a network of 18 active Pfizer Healthcare Hubs across the globe including France, U.K., Belgium, Israel, Singapore and others. For more information visit communitech.ca/how-we-help/fast-track/fast-track-health/call-for-solutions/ .

