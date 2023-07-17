The Canadian Skin of Colour & Diversity Scholarship program will provide funds for dermatology residents to implement their ideas on addressing care gaps among underrepresented Canadians

KIRKLAND, QC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Together with the Skin Spectrum Summit, Pfizer Canada is pleased to announce the new Canadian Skin of Colour & Diversity Scholarship program to improve dermatological care for underrepresented populations, including those with deeper skin tones, Indigenous Peoples, and other racialized individuals.

The scholarship invites dermatology residents across Canada to propose projects to address an education or care gap specific to skin of colour and diversity that is not already or completely fulfilled in medical dermatology. Applications are now open until Sept. 5, 2023 and the winning submissions will be announced in October at the Skin Spectrum Summit in Toronto.

"This initiative provides important funding to resident dermatologists so they can propose and implement initiatives that will begin to address care gaps in Canada, help shape the advancements of dermatologic practices, and ultimately improve healthcare outcomes for Canadians of all skin tones," said Dr. Marissa Joseph, chair of the steering committee for the Canadian Skin of Colour & Diversity Scholarship. "Through this important program, we can break barriers and have a lasting impact on how skin conditions are diagnosed and treated in Canada."

The proposed projects can include any innovative idea that addresses diversity gaps in dermatology, education, or care, including the effects of skin diseases and conditions on all skin types, tackling the nuances unique to northern Indigenous communities, and navigating cultural and language barriers for newcomers to Canada.

"Support for this scholarship reflects Pfizer's commitment to creating a culture of inclusivity and providing resources to support education, conversation and improvement," said Frédéric Lavoie, Inflammation and Immunology Lead for Pfizer Canada. "Our hope is to empower future leaders in dermatology to act as a catalyst for progressive and positive change by beginning to address the underrepresentation of diversity within Canadian dermatology."

"The new Canadian Skin of Colour & Diversity Scholarship program allows us to empower dermatologists to develop new solutions to address the disparity in representation within this specialty and champion the equitable diagnosis and treatment of Canadian patients of all races and ethnicities," said Mitchell Shannon, CEO and Publisher of Chronicle Companies and Conference Secretariat of Skin Spectrum Summit. "Thanks to the support of Pfizer Canada, we're able to inspire dermatology residents by offering the resources and funding they require to develop innovative approaches and solutions within the specialty."

The submissions will be reviewed by an independent selection committee of dermatologists across Canada who will select two winners to receive $20,000 each to execute their scholarly projects and share their progress and outcomes at the Skin Spectrum Summit the following year. Applications open today until Tuesday, September 5, 11:59 pm ET.

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified health care portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

About Chronicle and Skin Spectrum Summit

Established in 1995, Chronicle Companies (www.chronicle.ca) creates original multi-platform content for medical practitioners, the Life Sciences industries, and the public, directed toward improving individuals' health and quality of life. Chronicle initiated the Skin Spectrum Summit (SSS), the first Canadian Conference on Ethnodermatology. Now in its ninth year, SSS is a landmark educational congress of healthcare professionals dedicated to providing better dermatologic care for Canada's diverse population. The conference provides education on treating patients across all skin types, emphasizing research and care for underserved patients. Learn more at www.skinspectrum.ca.

