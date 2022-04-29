Company focused on fostering an equitable work culture for women at all levels

KIRKLAND, QC, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Pfizer Canada is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with a gold level gender parity certification by Women in Governance (WiG). The WiG Parity Certification serves to recognize organizations that have achieved results by articulating a commitment to gender parity in the workplace, integrating it to the ecosystem of the organization and implementing mechanisms to achieve that commitment and sustain it over time. The certification is the result of a thorough evaluation by Women in Governance supported by Accenture, Mercer, and Willis Towers Watson.

"We are very proud of this certification, which is proof of our deep commitment to gender parity at all levels of the organization," says Cole C. Pinnow, President, Pfizer Canada. "The certification demonstrates how we live our value of Equity, in which every person deserves to be seen, heard and cared for. Not only is this essential in creating and sustaining a productive and positive workplace for women, but it is also imperative to ensure we are meeting the needs of Canadians by embracing diverse viewpoints reflecting the patients and customers we serve."

To achieve this certification, the organization is measured on three primary drivers:

Strategy: Governance and vision The organization must demonstrate that, its policies and practices, strategic direction, key decision-making, and the organization's culture are inclusive of a progressively equitable representation of women to men, while accounting for the multiple impacts of diversity in women's career advancement. Some examples at Pfizer:





The organization must demonstrate that, its policies and practices, strategic direction, key decision-making, and the organization's culture are inclusive of a progressively equitable representation of women to men, while accounting for the multiple impacts of diversity in women's career advancement. Some examples at Pfizer: The company created the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Community of Practice in 2019. Its efforts have included conducting a company-wide DEI focused survey and high-level assessment of the current DEI state in 2020.



Commitment to increasing representation of women (50% from 30%) and underrepresented populations (30% from 15%) in senior leadership by 2023.



Launching an enhanced Summer Student Program for 2021, where 100% of students hired came from underprivileged and/or underrepresented backgrounds.

Actions: Collective enablers The organization must demonstrate that the practices, programs, and actions are geared to facilitating the progress towards equitable representation of diverse women at all levels of the company, until parity (reflecting all elements of diversity) is achieved and sustained. Some examples at Pfizer:





The organization must demonstrate that the practices, programs, and actions are geared to facilitating the progress towards equitable representation of diverse women at all levels of the company, until parity (reflecting all elements of diversity) is achieved and sustained. Some examples at Pfizer: Pfizer's global network of 125+ Colleague Resource Groups (CRGs) provide many different opportunities for women, veterans, LGBT+, and others, as well as for those of Asian, African and Latin descent.



In Canada , their PWR (Pfizer Women's Resource) group works to develop the potential of women in the workplace, and their newly created OPEN Canada provides resources to Pfizer's Iesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer+ colleagues and their allies.

, their PWR (Pfizer Women's Resource) group works to develop the potential of women in the workplace, and their newly created OPEN Canada provides resources to Pfizer's Iesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer+ colleagues and their allies.

The PWR group runs events and programs throughout the year to encourage internal networking, peer coaching and career development targeted to women. They also have a subcommittee called "Men as Allies" aimed at helping men help women advance in their careers.

Results: Equity An organization must demonstrate that the outcome of its strategy and actions results in progression towards equity or parity in the distribution of women to men in terms of promotion, recruitment and compensation at all hierarchical levels. Some examples at Pfizer:





An organization must demonstrate that the outcome of its strategy and actions results in progression towards equity or parity in the distribution of women to men in terms of promotion, recruitment and compensation at all hierarchical levels. Some examples at Pfizer: Training and education in diversity



Rollout of the "Courageous Conversations" program, encouraging all colleagues to participate in discussions with their teams and peers about critical diversity and inclusion topics, supported by resources and tools.





Launching training on hiring Indigenous people and people with disabilities, as well as Unconscious Bias in Recruitment training, including resources and tools.





All Pfizer Canada managers and senior leaders received ''Becoming an Inclusive Leader'' training in 2020 and 2021.



'Breakthrough Benefits' program offers a comprehensive package of benefits and services specially designed with women and families in mind. These include:





offers a comprehensive package of benefits and services specially designed with women and families in mind. These include:

Supplemental top-up plans for maternity, parental, adoption and caregiving leaves.





A wellness portal designed to help employees discover and navigate a wide range of resources in one place to support physical, mental, emotional and financial wellbeing, including a health and wellness subsidy, access to telemedicine and mental health support.





Pfizer's group insurance program provides fertility and hormone therapy drug coverage, as well as access to psychological support for those going through fertility treatments.





Pfizer offers the Seniors' Care Assistance Program, connecting employees to a registered nurse dedicated to helping them understand and navigate senior care options for their family to ensure they receive the right care every time.

"Gender parity, along with diversity, equity and inclusion, must never just be corporate catchphrases. Instead, it must be lived every day by our employees, woven into every action we take, and articulated with solid and effective initiatives across the company that make our colleagues feel welcome and motivated to do more," says Laura Larbalestier, head of People Experience at Pfizer Canada. "Recognizing the immense value behind DEI has become an important part of our workplace culture and continues to contribute to high rates of colleague engagement and retention."

Pfizer Canada is consistently recognized as an employer of choice, with several other noteworthy awards in the last year. In November 2021, Mediacorp named Pfizer Canada as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2022, and subsequently named it one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, one of Canada's Top Diversity Employers, one of Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers and one of Montreal's Top Employers.

About Pfizer in Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Our diversified healthcare portfolio includes some of the world's best known and most prescribed medicines and vaccines. We apply science and our global resources to improve the health and well-being of Canadians at every stage of life. Our commitment is reflected in everything we do, from our disease awareness initiatives to our community partnerships. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

SOURCE Pfizer Canada Inc.

For further information: Corporate Affairs Canada, Pfizer Canada Media Line: 1-866-9Pfizer (1 866 973-4937), [email protected]