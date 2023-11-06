VAUDREUIL-DORION, QC, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Petit Brûlé ecological farm is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of a brand-new point of sale for its eco-friendly fruits, vegetables, meats and other products in Vaudreuil-Dorion. Starting in April 2024, Fruits & Légumes Daoust will be selling products harvested from Petit Brûlé's large gardens and four-season greenhouses to local consumers.

The perfect destination for locally grown foods

"Vaudreuil-Soulanges residents are already very familiar with Fruits & Légumes Daoust," states David Théorêt, co-owner of the Petit Brûlé ecological farm. "For generations, the family store has been stocking an impressive variety of local fruits, vegetables and products. It is precisely this spirit of closeness and trust that we are seeking to perpetuate by adding the produce from our eco-friendly farm," he explains.

Starting next spring, various Petit Brûlé products will be available at Fruits & Légumes Daoust, including vegetables from the field as well as from the first four-season greenhouse entirely designed in Quebec, beef, pork, poultry, maple products, and meals prepared from farm products.

With this brand-new market, local families will benefit from a more direct link between the farming and urban worlds. Grown on the family farm in Rigaud, Petit Brûlé's fruits and vegetables will be freshly harvested before being transported by electric vehicle to Fruits & Légumes Daoust.

Shared vision and values

"Never could we have imagined a better partnership for a second Petit Brûlé store," says Petit Brûlé co-owner Marie-Pierre Gauthier. "Fruits & Légumes Daoust's family values of authenticity, sharing and inclusion are exactly the same as those of our ecological farm. We are more than delighted with this news, which will increase the offer of local products for Vaudreuil-Dorion families," she adds.

To ensure continuity for Fruits & Légumes Daoust's customers, the intention to do business with local producers will be maintained. Regulars will still find the products they enjoy, while benefiting from a wider range thanks to the addition of Petit Brûlé products such as fruits and vegetables, maple products, sustainably sourced meat, and ready-to-eat meals.

New baskets of farm vegetables

The announcement of this new market coincides with the addition of 500 weekly Petit Brûlé vegetable baskets. Now prepared and delivered year-round, even in winter, the farm's baskets contain up to 17 varieties of vegetables grown at Petit Brûlé's facilities. These greenhouses are the first to mark the return of next-generation glass greenhouses designed in Quebec and to minimize hydrocarbon use.

Subscribers to Petit Brûlé's Solo, Duo or Familial baskets can currently pick up their baskets each week at the farm or at one of the pickup points , which will also include Fruits & Légumes Daoust in the spring of 2024. Delivery of weekly baskets by electric vehicle is also available free of charge in Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Valleyfield and the West Island. Full details on prices, sizes and covered areas are available on Petit Brûlé's website at: https://petitbrule.ca/nos-paniers .

About Petit Brûlé

Located in Rigaud, Petit Brûlé is an ecological farm based on environmental responsibility, community and authenticity. With our farming and circular economy practices, we believe that the agriculture of today and tomorrow can be redefined in order to pave the way towards more responsible consumption for a modern-day return to basics. Learn more about our vision and values here: https://petitbrule.ca/ .

