SINCE APRIL 2024, THE PETIT BRÛLÉ ECOLOGICAL FARM HAS WELCOMED RESIDENTS AND PASSERSBY TO ITS LOCAL FARMERS' MARKET

VAUDREUIL-DORION, QC, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Marché Petit Brûlé will now happily open its doors all 12 months of the year. Driven by a desire to provide healthy, sustainable and local food, the farm's products and local craftsmanship will now be able to be discovered and enjoyed throughout the seasons. An impressive variety of fruits and vegetables, meat cuts, ready-to-eat foods, maple products and much more stock the shelves of the cozy store every day. "We're happy and privileged customers were shopping all summer long. This really encouraged and motivated us to continue our activities during the winter," according to Marie-Pierre Gauthier and David Théorêt, co-owners of the farm.

Under the sun of the greenhouse

Thanks to the 100% Quebec glass greenhouse design of Petit Brûlé's farm, it is now possible to offer organic vegetables 365 days a year. Located in Rigaud and with more than one acre of land, this growing oasis allows for local and diversified production no matter the weather. A wide variety of products including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, hot peppers, beans, eggplants, herbs and more are picked daily.

One step closer to local food self-sufficiency

In 2019, Marie-Pierre and David's dream of family food self-sufficiency quickly led to a major project now integrated into the community. Concerned about the quality and integrity of the food offered to their five children, the vision of participating in the self-sufficiency of more than 1,000 local families came naturally to them. Today, the ecological farm of Petit Brûlé is located at Marché Petit Brûlé in Vaudreuil, and serves its valued customers a range of weekly organic vegetable baskets that are defined or customized year-round.

Petit Brûlé | Driven by authentic values

