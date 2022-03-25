The Globe and Mail releases annual Women Lead Here recipients

MARKHAM, ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, is pleased to announce it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list of honourees. The annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

"We're delighted Pet Valu's commitment to increasing the representation of women in leadership roles at all levels has been recognized by this important benchmark," says Christine Martin-Bevilacqua, Chief Administrative Officer of Pet Valu. "By identifying high-potential women within our organization and helping them to develop skills, acquire experience, and have exposure to the opportunities necessary to become effective leaders, we have experienced tremendous success in elevating the contributions of women at all levels."

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of women-identifying to men-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46 per cent of executive roles held by individuals identifying as women. The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found here.

Individuals and organizations that seek to increase gender diversity and inclusion in the workplace will have an opportunity to hear firsthand the strategies Pet Valu has implemented to support women leaders. From 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. EST on March 29, Gaylyn Craig, Vice President, Corporate Store Operations will join the panel discussion "Develop and Promote – Rethinking the Status Quo." Craig will be sharing what Pet Valu has done, and continues to do, to develop and promote women into leadership roles. She will also share details of her personal career journey. Event details and registration information are available here.

"Pet Valu encouraged me to try new things and learn from my mistakes," says Craig. "I wouldn't be here without the opportunities presented to me and the value that was placed on my experience. I am excited to share my story, and hopefully inspire women leaders of today and tomorrow across Canada."

