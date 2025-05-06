MARKHAM, ON, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET) announced at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 11, 2025, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.

The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Danielle Barran 66,766,083 98.37 % 1,107,359 1.63 % Sarah Davis 66,536,506 98.03 % 1,336,936 1.97 % Clayton Harmon 60,882,655 89.70 % 6,990,787 10.30 % Patrick Hillegass 60,936,887 89.78 % 6,936,555 10.22 % Kevin Hofmann 66,195,894 97.53 % 1,677,548 2.47 % Richard Maltsbarger 66,449,423 97.90 % 1,424,019 2.10 % Lawrence Molloy 66,759,336 98.36 % 1,114,106 1.64 % Anthony Truesdale 67,513,884 99.47 % 359,558 0.53 % Erin Young 62,554,666 92.16 % 5,318,776 7.84 %

A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

