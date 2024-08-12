/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States./

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, announced the appointment of Greg Ramier to the newly-created role of President & Chief Operating Officer ("President & COO") of Pet Valu, effective today.

Mr. Ramier adds valuable leadership and extensive retail capabilities to Pet Valu's executive team. As President & COO, he will be accountable for executing strategic initiatives and further strengthening Pet Valu's omnichannel retail capabilities and growing the long-term profitability and free cash generation from its business. Effective today, Pet Valu's leaders for Merchandising, Marketing & Digital, Supply Chain, Franchise Store Operations, and Corporate Store Operations will report to Mr. Ramier, who will report directly to Pet Valu's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Richard Maltsbarger.

"Greg brings to Pet Valu a wealth of retail industry, commercial, operational and management experience gained from his leadership roles over a 30-year career," said Mr. Maltsbarger. "We are looking forward to the additional focus and comprehensive understanding of retail that he will bring to our strategic growth and operational efficiency priorities."

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Pet Valu. Its commitment to devoted pet lovers, neighbourhood stores, and great customer experiences have made it the clear choice for Canadian pet owners. I look forward to being part of the next stage of our growth journey," said Mr. Ramier.

Pet Valu also announced today that Christine Martin-Bevilacqua, Pet Valu's Chief Administrative Officer, will be retiring effective October 19, 2024. Ms. Martin-Bevilacqua has served as a highly respected and critical leader for over 22 years with Pet Valu, and is currently leading the Human Resources, Franchising, and Real Estate, Lease Administration, Facilities, and Construction teams.

"Christine has provided consistent and outstanding performance that has allowed her to lead a number of diverse and interesting functions across Pet Valu, not only today, but throughout her career. She has been an advocate for our people, including our Animal Care Experts ("ACEs"), leaders, and franchisees, as well as thousands of others who have called upon her over the past two decades to help shape their professional and personal development. Her contributions are too impactful to be over-stated and, personally, she has been a steadfast partner and advisor to me as CEO," said Mr. Maltsbarger.

"It has been a privilege to be a leader at Pet Valu throughout our outstanding growth over the last 22 years," said Ms. Martin-Bevilacqua. "This growth has provided opportunities to our ACEs, franchisees and their families to achieve their career aspirations while delivering exceptional service, expertise and real compassion to devoted pet lovers in their communities. I wish everyone continued success and look forward to watching the team build on the momentum we have created through our store growth, exceptional products and supply chain innovation."

Upon Ms. Martin-Bevilacqua's retirement, the Franchising, and Real Estate, Lease Administration, Facilities, and Construction teams will report to Mr. Ramier. The Human Resources team will report to Mr. Maltsbarger, along with his continued oversight of Pet Valu's Legal, Finance, and Corporate Technology teams and Chico, Pet Valu's Quebec-based operating subsidiary and banner.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Though its neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 9,000 competitively priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

SOURCE Pet Valu Canada Inc.

For more information, please contact: Investor Contact: James Allison, Senior Director, Investor Relations, [email protected], 289-806-4559