Broadens expertise across overall food sector and re-achieves Board gender diversity target

MARKHAM, ON, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, is pleased to announce Danielle Barran will be appointed to the Board of Directors (the "Board") effective July 2, 2023. Ms. Barran and Lawrence Molloy, who was elected to the Board at Pet Valu's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2023, succeed Rick Puckett and Steven Townsend who have retired from the Board.

Ms. Barran brings over 25 years of experience in the North American food and beverage industry, and currently serves as President of McCain Foods' North American Potato and Canada Divisions. She is a results-driven executive, known for her authentic leadership, business transformation and DE&I advocacy. Prior to joining McCain Foods in 2018, Ms. Barran held multiple senior positions at J.M. Smucker Company over a 16-year period, including leadership roles in its pet, coffee, and natural foods operations. As Vice President of Commercial Strategy for its pet division, she set the strategic growth agenda for iconic pet brands such as Meow Mix®, Natural Balance® and Milk-Bone®. Ms. Barran holds a Master of Business Administration from Ivey Business School at Western University, and an ICD.D designation.

"We are excited to have Danielle join our Board," said Richard Maltsbarger, Pet Valu's President and Chief Executive Officer. "She brings a depth of experience with iconic consumer packaged goods including pet products, a keen eye for consumer marketing of those brands and expands our Board's experience across the overall food sector."

"I am delighted to join Pet Valu's Board of Directors and support the business through its next stage of growth," said Ms. Barran. "With a reputable brand known everywhere across Canada, Pet Valu is uniquely positioned to capture growth in the resilient pet industry. I look forward to leveraging my pet industry experience to support management's delivery of sustainable and profitable growth over the long term."

"We are also pleased that Pet Valu will re-achieve its Board gender diversity target with Danielle's appointment," continued Mr. Maltsbarger. "Diversity across all levels of management and governance is a key element in our ongoing success, enabling us to make informed strategic decisions that better relate to our diverse customer and franchise owner populations."

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual information form dated March 6, 2023. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Pet Valu does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Pet Valu Canada Inc.

For further information: Please contact: James Allison, Senior Director, Investor Relations, [email protected], 289-806-4559