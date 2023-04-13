Perpetua Resources Selects Iron Woman Construction for 2023 Cleanup Activities at Historical Mine Site

Native American owned Iron Woman Construction brings environmental restoration and mining expertise.

Selection aligns with Perpetua's commitment to strong safety and environmental practices, and local hiring.

Cleanup activities will include relocating over 300,000 tons of legacy mine waste to improve water quality in Stibnite District.

BOISE, Idaho, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") announced today it selected Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services ("Iron Woman") to conduct environmental improvements in the historical Stibnite Mining District in 2023. Iron Woman is a Native American Member-owned company with extensive experience resolving water infrastructure, environmental, mining and logistics challenges across the Rocky Mountains, including Idaho. Beginning in early summer 2023, Iron Woman will support Perpetua Resources to move over 300,000 tons of legacy mine waste away from sensitive waterways on site and continue efforts to restore impacted riparian areas.

"We did not cause the problems facing the historical Stibnite Mining District, but we are proud to be part of the solution and look forward to continuing our work to improve water quality on site," said Laurel Sayer, President & CEO of Perpetua Resources. "In 2022, we made significant progress to address decades-old problems by isolating streams from historically contaminated material along with other contamination removal actions. Now, I am excited to welcome Iron Woman to our team to continue this important work. I am confident that our shared commitments to prioritize safety, community, and sustainability will help our efforts to leave Stibnite better than we found it."

In 2021, Perpetua was granted permission from the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") and the United States Department of Agriculture ("USDA") to conduct time critical early action cleanup activities at the abandoned Stibnite mine site. Cleanup work under the first phase of the agreement started in 2022 and, after a competitive bidding process, Iron Woman was selected by Perpetua Resources to help with cleanup activities planned for 2023. Work this year will include removing between 300,000 and 325,000 tons of legacy waste and tailings away from rivers on-site, safe storage of the material, and significant restoration work surrounding the rivers. Cleanup activities will be overseen by the EPA and USDA.

"From our Native American roots, a sustainable approach to projects has always been an Iron Woman guiding principle." said Shaun Egan, CEO of Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services. "We are proud to work in partnership with Perpetua Resources on this important project. We strive to be a force for good in the communities in which we work. We believe that our history of responsible environmental stewardship and commitment to safety will help to ensure that this project meets the needs of the people it touches."

Iron Woman is expected to start work in June 2023 with a team of over 30 people, largely recruited from the local region, focused on removing waste from three areas of site that parallel the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River. The locations of the work sit outside the footprint of Perpetua's proposed Stibnite Gold Project and would be left untouched if it wasn't for the Company's voluntary cleanup efforts. While the multidisciplinary general contractor already has a highly trained workforce, Iron Woman intends to actively recruit from the communities closest to the site to fill any openings on the project. The Iron Woman team will be based at site in a pre-existing exploration camp to eliminate the need for daily commuting.

Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services was founded as a Native American owned trucking company in 1999 and has since expanded to become a multidisciplinary general contractor. The name Iron Woman is an homage to founder Shaun Egan's great-great-great-grandmother, a full-blooded Blackfeet Indian. Iron Woman's civil, environmental, and mining background includes mass earthmoving, hazardous materials management, remediation, mine closure, landfill cap and cover, tailings management, waste placement, revegetation, water quality control and diversion, and river/stream restoration. Known for its award-winning safety performance and commitment to social responsibility, Iron Woman provides full mining support, helping responsibly source domestic minerals for a sustainable future.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a US-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. Perpetua Resources has received up to $24.8 million in Defense Production Act Title III funding to advance construction readiness and permitting of the Project. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic source of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Note

