Perpetua Resources Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

BOISE, Idaho, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") released its 2024 Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's key achievements and progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") goals. The report, which is the Company's 12th annual sustainability report, provides disclosure of ESG topics and aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") reporting framework for the Metals and Mining Industry.

"This year's sustainability report chronicles a period of significant progress for the Company, guided by our dedication to responsible stewardship and investment in the region we're proud to call home," said Jon Cherry, Perpetua Resources President and CEO. "A highlight of this past year was receiving our Final Environmental Impact Statement ("FEIS") and a Draft Record of Decision ("ROD") in September 2024, followed by receipt of a Final ROD in January 2025. These achievements propel us ever closer to bringing this important project online, allowing us to secure critical minerals for America's national security and provide much-needed environmental reclamation to the historical Stibnite Mining District."

2024 Sustainability Report Highlights:

154 months (12+ years) with no reportable spills

109 months with no lost time incidents

100 percent of employees participated in business integrity and compliance related training

Spent $19 million in legacy cleanup activities to improve water quality at site since 2021

Team members spent 1,204 hours serving the community

Spent $23.6 million in Idaho in 2024; more than $132 million since 2014

Perpetua Resources' 2024 Sustainability Report provides an in-depth look at the Company's sustainability achievements over the last year, as well as the Company's efforts to provide the U.S. with a domestic source of the critical mineral antimony, develop one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the country, and restore an abandoned brownfield site.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic reserves of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types.

