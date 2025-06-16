Perpetua Resources Announces Webinar to Provide Update on Successful Financing and Next Steps to Unlock Value at the Stibnite Gold Project

BOISE, Idaho, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the recent closing of its registered offering (the "Offering") and private placement (the "Private Placement") of common shares, it will host a webinar on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 9:30 AM Mountain Time (11:30 AM Eastern Time).

The webinar will feature John Paulson, Perpetua Resources' largest shareholder, alongside the Company's Chairman, Marcelo Kim, and members of the executive and project execution team to provide an overview of the recent financing and to discuss the Company's go forward plans to develop the Stibnite Gold Project. The presentation will be followed by a question & answer session. Access to the webinar may be conducted via telephone through the dial-in information provided below.

"Following the successful closing of the Offering and the Private Placement as part of a comprehensive financing package for the development of the Project, and in connection with the Company's previously announced application for up to US$2 billion in project financing submitted to the Export-Import Bank of the United States in May 2025, Perpetua Resources is well positioned to move forward with a deep bench of experienced leaders" said Jon Cherry, Perpetua CEO. "With federal permits issued and a clear financing solution outlined and well advanced, we believe Perpetua Resources can unlock significant value developing the world class Stibnite Gold Project."

Webinar Details:

Title: "Perpetua Resources Unlocking the Stibnite Gold Project"

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM MT / 11:30 AM ET

/ Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yzvfQiozQj-gm28eglDgzA

Dial-in Number: +1 (253) 205-0468

Meeting ID: 810 9272 7871

Passcode: 129646

In addition to the live webinar, the webinar presentation will be available on Perpetua's website at https://perpetuaresources.com/ under the "Webinars & Events" tab.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic reserves of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Investors should be aware that the EXIM Letter of Interest ("LOI") is non-binding and conditional, and does not represent a financing commitment. A funding commitment, if any, is conditional upon successfully completing the due diligence and underwriting process, which may not be completed on the expected timeline, or at all. If the Company's application is approved, there can be no assurance that the EXIM financing will be for the full amount indicated in the LOI or the increased amount requested in the application, or that the approved EXIM financing will be sufficient for the Company to commence construction of the Stibnite Gold Project (the "Project"). Further, release of funding under any such commitment would be subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and covenants by the Company.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, our ability to fully fund the construction of the Project; our ability to successfully implement and fund the Project; and the occurrence of the expected benefits from the Project, including providing a domestic source of antimony, national defense benefits, creation of jobs and environmental benefits. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect", "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Perpetua Resources has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the EXIM application will be reviewed and approved within the expected timeframe at the amount equal to or higher than the amount indicated in the LOI; that the Company will be able to satisfy the conditions to obtain a funding commitment from EXIM and to receive committed funds when needed; that the Company will be able to satisfy financial assurance requirements applicable under applicable federal and state law; that the Company's proposed financing package will be sufficient to finance permitting, pre-construction and construction of the Project or that the company will be able to secure alternate financing if necessary; that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that permitting and operations costs will not materially increase; and that we will be able to discharge our liabilities as they become due and continue as a going concern. Forward-Looking Information are based on certain material assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perpetua Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among other things, risks related to delays in the EXIM application review process; risks related to unforeseen delays in the review and permitting process, including as a result of legal challenges to the ROD or other permits; risks related to opposition to the Project; risks related to increased or unexpected costs in operations or the permitting process; risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed on acceptable terms, or at all, as well as those factors discussed in Perpetua Resources' public filings with the SEC and its Canadian disclosure record. Although Perpetua Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Perpetua Resources and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and liquidity, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.com. Except as required by law, Perpetua Resources does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

