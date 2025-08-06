U.S. Secretary of Labor, Idaho Governor Visit Perpetua Resources to Discuss Stibnite Gold Project Importance to Securing U.S. Jobs and Critical Minerals

Stibnite Gold Project Listed as a White House Transparency Project

Perpetua Anticipates 550+ Direct Jobs in Idaho during operations

Perpetua Announces Stibnite Launch Scholarship with College of Western Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Idaho Governor Brad Little met with Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") in Valley County, Idaho to discuss the Stibnite Gold Project's strategic importance to the United States and Perpetua's plans to provide family-wage, in-demand jobs to rural Idaho during the construction and operations of the Stibnite Gold Project. During the visit, Perpetua Resources announced a new education and job training partnership with the College of Western Idaho (CWI).

The Secretary's visit underscores the Trump administration's focus on domestic critical mineral projects that are essential to U.S. national security, like the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is designed to restore the environment, provide family-wage jobs to rural Idaho, and produce gold and the critical mineral antimony. The Stibnite Gold Project, which was identified as a "Transparency Project" by the National Economic Development Council, is expected to provide the United States its only domestically mined source of the critical mineral antimony. Given antimony's essential role in hundreds of defense applications, the Department of Defense has granted Perpetua Resources more than $80 million to date to advance the Stibnite Gold Project.

"Perpetua is committed to Idaho," said Jon Cherry, CEO of Perpetua Resources. "We want our project to benefit local communities, and one of the most tangible ways we can do that is by providing meaningful, well-paying careers. For years, we have been laying the foundation – providing internships, working with local schools and investing in career education for local students – and soon we intend to offer quality, family-wage jobs to hundreds of Idaho workers at the Stibnite Gold Project. It was a true honor to host U.S. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Governor Brad Little and tell them about our efforts to bring jobs to rural Idaho."

"The Stibnite Gold Project represents exactly the kind of American-led initiative we need to secure our critical mineral supply chains, strengthen national security, and create in-demand, mortgage-paying jobs," said Secretary Chavez-DeRemer. "Under President Trump's leadership, the U.S. Department of Labor is committed to working with employers like Perpetua to ensure they have the skilled workforce they need to ramp up domestic production. I'd like to thank Governor Little and Perpetua Resources for hosting me today and providing an update on this important project, which fulfills our mission to put American workers first."

To advance Perpetua's commitment to hiring locally, during the Secretary and Governor's visit, Perpetua Resources announced the creation of the Stibnite Launch Scholarship to support CWI's Geosciences Department, helping prepare students with real-world, hands-on training for rewarding, high-skill jobs in Idaho's mining sector. Perpetua presented CWI with a $250,000 check to fund scholarships for 12 or more CWI Geosciences and Mining Technician students each year for the next three years and at least three students per year thereafter.

"Partnerships like this between Idaho businesses and our higher education institutions mean we can keep jobs, economic benefits, and expertise right here in Idaho. I appreciate Perpetua Resources for its commitment to supporting students and families and strengthening rural Idaho," Governor Little said.

Designed to complement the Idaho LAUNCH grant program, which provides students a one-time opportunity to have 80 percent of their tuition and fees covered at an eligible institution, the Stibnite Launch Scholarship can fund the remaining 20 percent of a CWI student recipient's tuition and fees, closing the funding gap and providing financial relief to [eligible students.

"CWI is proud to be named the official education partner of Perpetua Resources," said CWI President Gordon Jones. "This partnership expands hands-on learning and workforce opportunities for our students, while also supporting the economic vitality of Idaho. By working together, we are preparing Idahoans for essential careers and ensuring our communities thrive for generations to come."

Idaho LAUNCH was created by Governor Little in 2023 to help Idaho students receive the training they needed to fill rewarding, well-paying jobs in the state. To date, nearly 11,000 Idaho graduating high school seniors and over 10,000 adults have taken advantage of LAUNCH grants.

During their visit, Secretary Chavez-DeRemer and Governor Little held a roundtable discussion with Perpetua Resources, project partners, and local education leaders to learn more about the opportunities mining is creating for Idahoans. Roundtable participants encouraged permitting reform to advance critical mining projects and pointed to LAUNCH as an essential program to advance Idaho's workforce readiness.

Since her appointment as U.S. Secretary of Labor, Chavez-DeRemer has prioritized putting American workers first. As part of her "America at Work" listening tour, Secretary Chavez-DeRemer has traveled across the country to meet with American businesses and workers to identify the skills and training programs our country needs to power the economy. Her stop in Valley County, Idaho, demonstrates her ongoing commitment to understanding the labor needs of Idaho's rural workforce and underscores how the Stibnite Gold Project can fuel the region's economic success.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Stibnite Gold Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic reserves of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types.

