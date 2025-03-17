Perpetua Resources Announces Inclusion in Global Junior Gold Miners Index

BOISE, Idaho, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") today announced it has been added to the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index and the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ"), effective at market close on March 21, 2025 pursuant to the GDXJ's quarterly rebalance.

The GDXJ is a globally recognized exchange traded fund that tracks small-cap companies primarily involved in gold and silver development and mining. Inclusion in this ETF may increase Perpetua's common share liquidity and further position the Stibnite Gold Project as an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to an industry leading gold project and the only potentially mined source of the critical mineral antimony in the United States.

"We are excited to be included in the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, a milestone that reinforces the investment case for Perpetua Resources," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO. "This inclusion reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and positions Perpetua to attract a broader base of institutional and retail investors. As we continue to advance the Stibnite Gold Project and execute on our strategy, we look forward to building on this momentum."

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by one of the lowest carbon emissions grids in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a U.S.-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. Perpetua Resources has been awarded a Technology Investment Agreement ("TIA") of $59.2 million in Defense Production Act Title III ("DPA") funding to advance construction readiness and permitting of the Project. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic source of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

