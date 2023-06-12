As a continuation of their global partnership, the immersive paddock-inspired experience returns for a second year, bringing fans closer to the action with the Superior Italian Taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% in hand.

MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - As Formula One® makes its triumphant return to Montreal this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is proud to celebrate the third year of its global partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team. With the growing popularity of Formula One® in Canada, the premium Italian beer brand will fuel the passion of race fans with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% présente Le Paddock: a fast-paced experience that will immerse fans in the sights and sounds of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team paddock experience while having the opportunity to try the crisp and refreshing Italian taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% présente Le Paddock (CNW Group/Peroni Nastro Azzurro) Aston Martin F1® Car at La Maison Peroni présente Le Paddock in 2022. (CNW Group/Peroni Nastro Azzurro)

Located at 1241 St-Catherine West in Downtown Montréal, the spectacular multi-sensory experience will allow guests the opportunity to view the Aston Martin Formula One® Team replica car up close, grab a selfie with the podium-winning car, and take in iconic Aston Martin F1® Team race moments, immersing themselves in the sounds of the race through Aston Martin F1® Team radio in the most stylish way possible! Visitors will have the chance to sample the premium zero-proof beverage alongside a selection of Italian aperitivo bites, making Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% présente Le Paddock a must-visit pitstop for race enthusiasts!

"We are excited to celebrate the third year of our global partnership with Aston Martin Formula One® Team here in Canada" says Katie Wright, Head of Marketing at Asahi Canada: "Our goal is to create a space where fans can come together and feel the passion that comes with the race weekend. We're thrilled to be providing a unique and memorable opportunity to try the crisp and refreshing Italian taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% and give guests the chance to participate in the ultimate paddock experience, getting them closer than ever before to the action."

Guests attending Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% présente Le Paddock will need to be 18+ years old to gain entry. For more information, location and timing for Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% présente Le Paddock, please visit HERE or follow @peroni_ca on Instagram.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% présente Le Paddock:

Location: 1241 St-Catherine W., Montréal, QC

Timing:

Thursday, June 15 from 12PM to 11PM

from Friday, June 16 from 12PM to 12AM

from Saturday, June 17 from 11AM to 12AM

from Sunday, June 18 from 11AM to 11PM

Website: https://lepaddockperoni.ca/#/

Social Media: @peroni_ca #PeroniNastroAzzurro #FeelThePassionInside #RessentezLaPassion

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Brewed in Italy to the original recipe since 1963, Peroni Nastro Azzurro exemplifies the traditions of Italian craftsmanship, passion, and flair. Born in Rome, in 1963, Birra Peroni brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. The No 1 Premium Italian Beer Brand Globally, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed for an effervescent, refreshing, and crisp taste that's full of life.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage, and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey, and a wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch, and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, the business is well-positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

