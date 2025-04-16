Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri Brings The Taste of Italian Summer to British Columbia and Alberta

This Mediterranean-inspired lager is now available in B.C. and Alberta as Peroni Nastro Azzurro continues to disrupt the easy-drinking category in Canada.

TORONTO, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Following its successful North American debut in Ontario last year, Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri is expanding westward and is now available in British Columbia and Alberta. Inspired by the laid-back luxury of Capri, Italy's most stylish and iconic island, this easy-drinking, Mediterranean-style lager is now stocked at alcohol retailers in B.C. and Alberta.

The newest addition to the Peroni Nastro Azzurro brand family, Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri entered the easy-drinking category with a refreshing 4.2% lager that complements the Peroni Nastro Azzurro masterbrand (5%) and it's non-alcoholic counterpart, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. Crafted to meet the growing demand for lower-ABV options, Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri offers a premium, sessionable alternative within the sunshine beer category. Brewed with a hint of Sicilian lemon and olive leaf extract, it delivers a crisp taste with a delicate balance of low bitterness - making every sip an invitation to escape to the Italian coast.

"Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri brings a much-needed premium quality offer to the easy-drinking beer market ," comments Katie Wright, Head of Marketing at Asahi Canada. "After the incredible reception in Ontario, we're excited to introduce Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri to B.C. and Alberta, offering even more Canadians a crisp, premium lager inspired by the lifestyle of the Italian coast."

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro:

In Rome, 1963, Birra Peroni first brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Created to reflect the emergence of Italian luxury in fashion and design, and now the No 1 Premium Italian Beer Brand Globally. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed using the finest ingredients, including our exclusive Nostrano dell'Isola maize to give an intensely crisp, refreshing taste with that unmistakable touch of Italian style, craftsmanship, passion and flair. In 2022, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% was launched to bring the authentic and unique PNA taste in a non-alcoholic variant.

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey, and a wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organization headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe, and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

