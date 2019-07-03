Periods of Extreme Heat - Ville de Montréal addresses issue of possible periods of extreme heat

MONTRÉAL, July 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal Mayor Valérie Plante, along with Rosannie Filato, in charge of public safety, and Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, responsible for the environmental transition and resilience, both on the executive committee, addressed the issue of possible periods of intense heat in the Montréal area.

"I want to reassure everyone that we're monitoring conditions that could indicate an extreme heat wave and we're ready to respond if necessary. All stakeholders in the Greater Montréal area, which means the adjacent municipalities as well as the boroughs, are working closely together to protect the well-being and safety of all Montrealers," said Mayor Valérie Plante.

"Montréal's Centre de sécurité civile has a special response plan for extreme heat in the Greater Montréal area which is aligned with measures put in place by public health authorities and takes into account the most recent review of the extreme heat waves in the summer of 2018. Note that it is the responsibility of public health to initiate the process set out in the special plan, when certain pre-conditions are met. If necessary, concrete action can be taken by Montréal and its related municipalities," pointed out Rosannie Filato, in charge of public safety on the executive committee.

"The flooding this spring, our particularly long and cold winter, and the very hot heat waves last summer show us the importance of reducing our vulnerability to extreme climate events. To that end, the Ville de Montréal plans to pay very careful attention to these new climatic conditions in the ongoing development of our city," said Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, responsible for the environmental transition and resilience on the executive committee.

To date, the special response plan for extreme heat in the Greater Montréal area has been implemented three times, in the summers of 2010, 2011 and 2018.

Climate conditions that will trigger a state of emergency

According to Montréal's civil security organization (OSCAM), an extreme heat event is when Environment Canada predicts a maximum average temperature of 33ºC or higher for three consecutive days, with a minimum temperature of 20ºC or higher.

OR

That for two consecutive nights, the minimum temperature will reach or exceed 25ºC.

Safety tips

Montréal's public health authorities emphasize that senior citizens, people with chronic illnesses or mental health problems and very young children and infants (age 0-4) are particularly vulnerable to heat. When it's very hot, the recommendations are to:

Drink water regularly and don't wait until you're thirsty.

Spend 2 - 3 hours a day in a cool area, ideally in an air-conditioned location.

Reduce physical effort.

Never leave a child unattended in a car or a poorly ventilated room.

Check in regularly on family members and friends who are old or sick.

For more information about what to do in a heat wave, visit: santemontreal.ca/chaleur

