PERFECT Sports® Launches Innovative DIESEL® New Zealand Protein Bars

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The brand with the #1 Selling Whey Protein in Canada^, PERFECT Sports, has officially launched its highly anticipated product; DIESEL® New Zealand Protein Bars. This ground-breaking addition to Canada's favorite Whey Protein lineup is set to redefine the protein bar industry by combining unparalleled taste and convenience with premium-quality ingredients.

DIESEL New Zealand Protein Bars (CNW Group/PERFECT Sports)

DIESEL Protein Bars bring the unrivalled purity of New Zealand Grass-Fed, Pasture-Raised Protein in a delicious, go-anywhere form. Crafted with the highest quality New Zealand protein, these bars are a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and anyone looking for a convenient and nutritious snack.

Launched with an Unprecedented 6 Taste Sensations

Prepare your taste buds for an explosion of flavor with DIESEL Protein Bars; Triple Rich Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, White Chocolate Caramel Peanut, Cookies 'N Cream, White Chocolate Salted Caramel, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. These six naturally flavored bars cater to classic favorite and innovative tastes alike. Whether you're craving a traditional taste or something unique, we've got you covered.

Peanut-Free Options for Peanut-Sensitive Individuals

At PERFECT Sports, we prioritize catering to our customers' needs. For those with peanut allergies, we offer four incredible peanut-free flavors that are just as satisfying and delicious. All our DIESEL New Zealand Protein bars are also certified Kosher. While these bars may contain tree nuts, they are completely peanut-free, providing a safe and delicious option for everyone.

Power-Packed Nutrition

DIESEL Protein Bars are not just about great taste; they're also packed with up to 17 grams of muscle-fueling protein, helping you crush your fitness goals. With as few as 190 calories per bar, you can enjoy your gains while keeping it lean. Plus, these bars have a little as just 1g of sugar, sweetened with Stevia and are free from Sucralose, Aspartame, and Ace-K.

The Bars that are Safe for Sport

DIESEL® New Zealand Protein Bars are registered under the Informed Choice program. They are routinely tested for WADA Banned Substances so you can rest assured that you are taking the best and most convenient snack that tames your hunger and lets you hit the hit the field, court or gym knowing DIESEL New Zealand Protein Bars are safe for sport.

PERFECT Sports® has undertaken a year-long project to bring these remarkable protein bars to the market, partnering with industry leaders and dedicated teams to create a product that's truly exceptional. This endeavor includes a collaboration with Fonterra to produce the first NZMP certified protein bar in North America, showcasing the commitment to quality and innovation.

"We are incredibly proud of our internal team and all our external partners who have worked tirelessly to make this project a reality," said Bruce Colero, CEO of PERFECT Sports. "This journey has been filled with challenges, but it's through our shared vision and determination that we've achieved this milestone. We're confident that DIESEL® Protein Bars will be a wild success."

DIESEL® Protein Bars are now available, so don't miss your chance to experience the taste and nutrition that Canada has been waiting for. Grab your DIESEL® protein bars today.

For more information, please visit www.PERFECTSports.com

About PERFECT Sports ®:

PERFECT Sports® is a renowned name in the fitness and nutrition industry, committed to delivering high-quality products that empower individuals to achieve their health and fitness goals. With a dedication to innovation and excellence, PERFECT Sports continues to be a leader in the field.

