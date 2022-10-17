QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Martin Roy, Chairman of the Board, and Cynthia Paquet, General Manager of the Pentathlon Group, are pleased to announce the signing of a long-term agreement with Sun Life as title partner. As a result, the popular event will now be called the Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges.

"We are very proud to be able to associate the name of our event with that of a prestigious company that has been present in Quebec for over 150 years. Sun Life shares similar values with us and will support our organization in its mission to develop innovative and unifying sports events that provide participants with emotional and enriching experiences. We see this partnership as a great mark of confidence for our organization, which will allow us to consolidate our foundations as we emerge from the pandemic and approach our 20th anniversary in 2024," says Cynthia Paquet, General Manager of Groupe Pentathlon.

"Sun Life is proud to join the Pentathlon des neiges, a flagship event in Quebec City that brings together winter sports enthusiasts. This partnership is an excellent example of our commitment to building healthy and sustainable communities. We strongly encourage the population to take part in this sporting challenge to push their limits while enjoying the joys of winter," added Robert Dumas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life in Quebec.

In addition to providing financial support for the Pentathlon des neiges, Sun Life plans to bring the site to life in a unique way, to the delight of athletes and visitors alike!

The Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges returns in its original format in 2023

This new partnership with Sun Life coincides with the return of the Pentathlon in its original format, after two years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will be able to return to the big tent, the perfect place to meet up after the competition. The Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges will take place from February 18 to 26, 2023 on the Plains of Abraham, in the heart of Quebec City.

Despite pandemic restrictions and a race site without a large tent, the Pentathlon des neiges registered no less than 4,500 participants in 2022. Without these restrictions, and given the interest of many to participate again in a major sporting event, the number of registrations for the 19th edition of the Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges should be close to that of the best years and even approach the record of 6,150 participants reached in 2019.

Registration is now open!

Although the first snowfalls seem to be far away, it is already time to plan your winter activities by giving yourself a goal, that of participating in one or more of the pentathlon sports, within the framework of one of the proposed challenges. The registration period is now open at preferential rates. Full details are available on the Sun Life Pentathlon des neiges website .

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of its sustainability commitment. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Its philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives. Mental health is also a key priority, with support for programs and organizations with an emphasis on building resilience and coping skills.

Sun Life also partners with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Its employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering more than 16,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community.

About the Pentathlon des neiges

Founded in Lac-Beauport in 2005, the Pentathlon des neiges is presented on the Plains of Abraham since 2008. Sanctioned by Triathlon Quebec, the Pentathlon des neiges is unique and is positioned as the largest winter multisport event in the world. To participate, athletes are called upon to continuously practice different disciplines - biking, running, cross-country skiing, skating and snowshoeing - either solo, in tandem or in team. The Pentathlon des neiges is organized by the Pentathlon Group, which presents other events, such as the Quebec Singletrack Experience since 2017.

Media contacts:

Groupe Pentathlon :

Josée Massicotte

[email protected]

514 388-0169

Sun Life :

Ariane Richard

[email protected]

438 364-6807

SOURCE Pentathlon des neiges