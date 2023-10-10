Peninsula Group: 40 years of helping small businesses thrive.

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy. In 2022, businesses with 1 to 99 employees comprised 98% of all employer businesses in Canada and employed 10.7 million individuals which is almost 63% of total employees.



Small Business Month is a time to showcase the achievements and success stories of SMBs across the country. It is a time to acknowledge their significant impact on job creation, economic growth, and community development. As the backbone of the Canadian economy, small businesses play a vital role in driving innovation, fostering local connections, and shaping our society.

"Supporting the needs and wants of SMBs and HR professionals is at the heart of what we do. This year's Small Business Month is even more special to us as we celebrate 40 years of SMBs. We started with 12 employees in Manchester and have grown to 3,500 employees across 3 continents." says Raj Singh CEO of Peninsula Canada.

Peninsula Global Group is the leading provider of employment law, HR, health & safety advice and consultancy services in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

In Canada, we support over 6,500 SMBs providing a service tailored to businesses' needs.

We take on the HR and health & safety functions of the business, advising business owners on how to manage their teams and handle any employment-related issues.

Our four pillars are the following:

Documentation: Set the expectations of your employees and protect your business from fines and claims with watertight employment contracts, policies, handbooks, and other documentation, tailored to your business needs and management style. 24/7 Advice: Get unlimited up-to-date HR and health & safety advice from our qualified experts through our 24/7 advice line. HR & OHS software: Save time by automating everyday HR and OHS tasks – keep track of employee attendance, manage work schedules, absence, and vacation, record workplace injuries, and access exclusive e-learning courses – using our smart software. Peninsula Protect Plus: Access start-to-finish legal assistance and financial cover in case of a related employment dispute or health & safety investigation.

"It's crucial for a business to have a strong infrastructure to ensure company operations run smoothly from the start. Small business owners are experts in their field and often have to learn things as they go when running a business. This can be risky as everything from employee contracts, and onboarding, to terminations, must be done the proper way to avoid hefty fines and limit any issues that may arise" says Raj.

Shafreen Rajabali, Director of Operations, of E.B. Box Company, says "If something goes wrong, Peninsula has your back. They are going to support you. They are going to put their resources behind you... We feel secure to be able to grow."

Nizar Khachik, Owner, of Cora Upper James Hamilton, says "Over the last two months, I called Peninsula probably 7 to 8 times about small things and big stuff. I can tell you from a number perspective, Peninsula has saved me $4,000 to $5,000 in consultation."

