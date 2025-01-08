Growth is the main goal for nearly half of small businesses for 2025, global survey finds

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - One of the main goals for small businesses in the new year is growth, according to a global survey of SMEs.

Peninsula Group conducted a survey of 79,000 SMEs across 5 countries – Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK – to see what the top priorities and concerns were for employers in 2025.

The global survey revealed:

Growth is the main business goal for 47.2% of SMEs; up from 44.7% this time last year. Businesses in Ireland and New Zealand are least optimistic, with only 36% and 34.1% respectively listing it as one of their top goals for the year ahead.

Peninsula Group Chief Operations Officer Alan Price says "The last few years have been incredibly difficult for small businesses around the world but, as we move into 2025, there is an air of cautious optimism amongst employers.

"While there are certainly challenging times ahead, and it would be remiss of us to gloss over the pressures that businesses are under, it's good to see both opportunity and optimism remaining high. However, global differences are clearly shown in our survey results, with the UK and Ireland entering the year ahead with key concerns around rising costs, legislative changes and business survival. Changes to employer National Insurance contributions are reflected by large spikes in UK respondent answers around rising costs, increased payroll and legislative changes.

"UK employers are also the least likely to be hiring in the year ahead, while employers in New Zealand are most likely to recruit.

"It's interesting to see that the majority of small businesses have made no change to their working patterns over the last 12 months, despite headlines suggesting that many businesses are making a return to the office. With that being said, it could be that larger employers have made changes to working patterns this year, with SMEs set to follow suit in 2025 – that remains to be seen.

"Hybrid working is here to stay, with 1 in 7 employers globally having made it a permanent policy, although there is a clear global divide in opinions on this. UK employers are most likely to embrace hybrid working, while Canadians are least likely. And flexible working remains the benefit that most employers are turning to when it comes to employee retention, coming out top for 4 out of the 5 countries we surveyed.

"Staffing continues to be a challenge for many employers, with increased payroll costs a top concern for 58.9% of all global respondents. This could impact on both recruitment and retention, as businesses look to balance the books. We've seen an increase in the number of employers turning to flexible working, mental health support, and reward and recognition to aid retention instead of financial remuneration.

"Based on our analysis of the survey results, Canada comes out on top as the best place to build a business in 2025, while employers in the UK and Ireland feeling least optimistic about the outlook for the year ahead."

