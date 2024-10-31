HR Horror Stories: Frightening incidents in the workplace

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Ruh-roh, Halloween is here and that means it's time for your annual dose of monstrous workplace behaviour! Business owners encounter a set of unique challenges that can sometimes seem downright frightening.

Get ready for a fright as Kiljon Shukullari HR Advice Manager at HR consulting firm, Peninsula Canada reveals his top 10 HR horror stories, all real calls received by Peninsula Group companies across the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand so far this year.

The devil inside…

An employee was subject to a workplace investigation for a number of issues. When asked why they behaved in this way and if they felt their actions were appropriate, the employee said the spirit world was in touch and told them to behave this way. The employee refused to attend an arranged company doctor visit as they said it would go against what the spirits wanted. The employee was only willing to attend workplace meetings if they could be accompanied by a Priest. Company policy only allowed for colleagues or trade union reps to attend in a support capacity, and the company didn't have any employees who were priests, so didn't know how they could facilitate this request. Clowning around…

One employee had a terrible fear of clowns. Colleagues picked up on this and decided to play a practical joke on them. When the employee went to the lunchroom, a colleague put on a clown mask and hid under their desk. When the employee sat down, they heard a grumble from under the desk. They looked down to see a masked figure, let out a loud scream and ran to the bathroom, before being signed off for the rest of the day due to stress and anxiety. The employees involved were subject to a workplace investigation. Hammer horror…

An employee's spouse showed up at their workplace and the two got into a heated argument. The spouse then pulled out a hammer and started smashing car windows in the company car park. The employer wanted to know if they were responsible for the repair costs and if they could discipline the employee for bringing their domestic issues to the workplace. Slasher shocker…

An employee had to ask a disruptive customer to leave the store. Several hours later this person returned with a knife, robbed the store and stabbed the employee several times. The employee survived but had to take extended medical leave. The impact on other employees was significant, with several being signed off sick due to the stress of the incident. Animal farm….

A farmer was convinced that an employee was abusing their animals after a couple of suspicious incidents. After the employee suffered a broken arm at work, the subsequent investigation found that they had been 'riding' farm animals. The employee also admitted slapping a cow because it 'mooed at them in a bad tone'. The employee was dismissed. Boo-berry pie…

A bakery owner was concerned when workers started refusing to come in on the early shift alone, stating that there was a poltergeist in the building. As well as ensuring that all lone-working risk assessments were completed, the employer also brought in a priest to give the building a blessing to help reassure employees. Pumpkin to talk about….

An employee was dismissed for taking really long breaks without permission. They filed an unfair dismissal claim, stating that everyone else was doing the same and it was common practice across the company. The employee's claim was thrown out, and multiple employees ended up being dismissed for time fraud after the employer discovered they were taking 2-3 hours of unauthorized breaks each shift. Snakes alive….!

An employee called in sick because their pet python had escaped, and they were worried about the safety of their other pets. They also wanted to know what the company bereavement policy was, in case the snake ate one of their other pets before they could find it. Things that go bump in the night….

Two employees were discovered to be having an affair; both were married, but not to each other. This was discovered when the female employee took maternity leave, and rumours began circulating that the baby may not be her husband's…. The company owner, who also happened to be a parent of the female employee, wanted to punch the male employee as soon as the affair was discovered. Like a prayer…

Staff members were astonished when a coworker put up a religious shrine in the workplace. The employee was asked to remove the shrine but refused on religious grounds. They continued to preach throughout the workplace and proceeded to invite colleagues to their prayer group. Staff believed that this was a front, and their colleague was trying to recruit them to a cult.

Notes to editor

Kiljon Shukullari is available for an interview.

About Peninsula

Peninsula protects employers across the globe with employment law, HR, and health & safety services. From small start-ups to well-known brands, we support tens of thousands of businesses with HR and health & safety. Business owners reduce their legal risk and save time with our expert advice, documentation, and more.

www.peninsulagroupglobal.com

SOURCE Peninsula Canada

Sally Abu Samra - PR and Communications Manager at Peninsula Canada, T: 647-988-2137 | E: [email protected]