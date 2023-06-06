TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Chair Joanne De Laurentiis is pleased to announce the appointment of Peggy McCallum to the FSRA Board of Directors for a two-year term, effective May 18, 2023.

Peggy McCallum has considerable experience in providing legal and governance advice on all aspects of pensions and employee benefits. She is a former partner and currently counsel at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, where she served as chair of the pension and employee benefits law group for several years. She was previously counsel for the former pension regulator, the Pension Commission of Ontario.

Ms. McCallum was a member of the Sponsors Committee of the Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology (CAAT) jointly sponsored Pension Plan for 12 years. She has served terms as Chair of the Ontario Bar Association's Pension and Benefits Section, and various committees with the Association of Canadian Pension Management.

"Peggy is a pension and benefits leader. She has proven expertise in pension and benefits governance, risk management, administration and investment. Her sector experience and her governance experience makes her an excellent addition to the FSRA Board," said Chair Joanne DeLaurentiis.

Biographical information on all Board Members is available at www.fsrao.ca/about-fsra/governance.

FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

