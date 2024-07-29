REDWATER, AB, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Peaskie Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce the formation of a new transload company, PMC Peaskie Transloads Ltd. This strategic move is part of our ongoing commitment to enhance our logistics and distribution capabilities. PMC Peaskie Transloads Ltd will oversee operations at our Beaverlodge, and contracted Grande Prairie Transload locations as well as continuing to explore opportunities to strengthen our Transload services in strategic locations to service the Alberta and British Columbia markets for Proppants.

"As the organization continues to increase its production capacity and supply of Canadian Proppant's to the market having adequate Transload capacity in the proper locations for our customers becomes additionally important to move these products to market" said Keith Arsenault, CEO of Peaskie Minerals. "Part of the mandate of this new entity will be a strategic review of our current facilities and future requirements to move the overall organization forward and what if any additional logistics services we may consider offering"

The establishment of PMC Peaskie Transloads Ltd signifies a significant step in optimizing our supply chain and expanding our service offerings. By consolidating our transload operations under a dedicated entity, we aim to improve efficiency, reliability, and customer service for our partners and clients.

SOURCE Peaskie Minerals Inc.

For more information, please contact: Keith Arsenault, CEO, Peaskie Minerals Inc., 780-942-4914, [email protected]