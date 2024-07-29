Peaskie Minerals Inc. Acquires Local Trucking Assets and Launches MC Peaskie Transportation Services Inc.

REDWATER, AB, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Peaskie Minerals Inc., a leader in the minerals and aggregates industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of a local trucking vendor. This strategic move has led to the creation of a new trucking company, MC Peaskie Transportation Services Inc., which will enhance Peaskie's logistics capabilities and operational efficiency.

MC Peaskie Transportation Services Inc. will provide Peaskie Minerals with a dedicated trucking fleet to handle a portion of our local deliveries of non-energy products to our customers, raw material hauling, and the transportation of our energy products to our transload facilities. This acquisition ensures that Peaskie Minerals continues to meet the growing demand for timely and reliable delivery services within the region.

"By launching MC Peaskie Transportation Services Inc., we are taking a significant step forward in strengthening our supply chain and improving our service offerings and reliability," said Keith Arsenault, CEO of Peaskie Minerals Inc. "This acquisition not only enables us to have greater control over our logistics operations but also reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers."

The new trucking company will operate with a focus on safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, leveraging the latest technology and best practices in the industry. This move is part of Peaskie Minerals' ongoing strategy to expand its capabilities and maintain its position as a leading provider of high-quality mineral products.

SOURCE Peaskie Minerals Inc.

For more information about Peaskie Minerals Inc. and MC Peaskie Transportation Services Inc., please contact: Keith Arsenault, CEO, Peaskie Minerals Inc., 780-942-4914, [email protected]