Peaskie Minerals Inc. Announces Amalgamation with Mill Creek Sand and Gravel (1980) Ltd

REDWATER, AB, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Peaskie Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce the successful amalgamation with Mill Creek Sand and Gravel (1980) Ltd, effective immediately. The newly formed entity will continue operations under the legal name of Peaskie Minerals Inc. while preserving Mill Creek's well-established brand for its non-energy lines of business.

This strategic move aims to leverage the strengths and heritage of both companies. Mill Creek Sand and Gravel, initially founded in 1980, has built a strong reputation for its exceptional products and services in the sand and gravel industry. By retaining Mill Creek as a brand, we honor its legacy and ensure continuity for our valued customers.

Peaskie Minerals Inc. will now encompass a broader range of products and services, enhancing our ability to serve diverse market needs. The consolidation of resources and expertise from both companies positions us for accelerated growth and innovation in the mineral industry.

"We are excited about the opportunities this amalgamation brings," said Keith Arsenault, CEO of Peaskie Minerals Inc. "Combining our strengths allows us to offer an expanded portfolio to our customers while maintaining the high standards of quality and service that Mill Creek has always been known for."

The integration process is designed to be seamless, ensuring that there will be no disruption in service for our customers. The Mill Creek brand will continue to operate as it does today, now under the umbrella of Peaskie Minerals Inc., providing the same trusted products and services.

For more information, please contact: Keith Arsenault, CEO, Peaskie Minerals Inc., 780-942-4914, [email protected]