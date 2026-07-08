PDO Corinthian Raisins: The Naturally Sweet European Snack for Canada's Summer Adventures

Greek dried grapes, rooted in an ancient tradition, offer a clean-label, nutrient-rich snack for Canadians enjoying road trips, camping, hiking, and outdoor activities this summer

MONTREAL, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canadians embrace summer road trips, camping excursions, hiking adventures, and outdoor gatherings, many are seeking convenient snacks made with simple, recognizable ingredients that fit active, on-the-go lifestyles. Recent Statistics Canada research highlights growing consumer attention to food quality and minimally processed foods, reflecting increased interest in simple, recognizable ingredients and everyday nutrition choices. Available in practical 36 g and 200 g packages, PDO Corinthian Raisins Vostizza from Greece are compact, lightweight, and easy to carry in a backpack, picnic bag, or travel case. Their concentrated flavour, versatility, and nutritional value make them a practical, shelf-stable choice for a variety of summer activities. Featured through the "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" campaign, these unique dried grapes also reflect centuries of Greek cultivation, traditional production methods, and a strong commitment to quality.

A Heritage Rooted in Centuries of Tradition

In the semi-mountainous and mountainous area of Aegialia, Corinthian Raisin Vostizza, a unique product, has been cultivated for centuries. Its history spans from the time of Homer to Queen Elizabeth I, reflecting a long-standing tradition that continues today.

The production of PDO Corinthian Raisins remains a lengthy and carefully managed process. Following harvest, the grapes are spread on specially designed outdoor areas where they are naturally dried under the sun. The drying process is followed by the careful selection of only the finest raisins before packaging.

Produced from the Vitis vinifera L. variety, Corinthian Raisins are distinguished by their naturally small size, blue-black color, sweet fruity flavor, and soft, fleshy texture. Their small size contributes to a powerful, concentrated flavor without the addition of sugar. Historically, this dried grape became known as a "currant," a name derived from "Corinth," highlighting its identity as a grape and distinguishing it from other berries.

Naturally Sweet and Nutrient Rich

The natural sweetness of Corinthian Raisins is due to their high content of fructose and glucose and is maintained through the traditional sun-drying process. This method also helps preserve valuable nutrients, including natural sugars, minerals, dietary fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins A, B3, B6, B9, B12, C, and E.

Beyond their distinctive taste, Corinthian Raisins provide calcium and manganese and are an excellent source of trace elements such as zinc, magnesium, iron, and potassium, while remaining sodium-free. Their dark-colored skin is rich in antioxidants and polyphenolic compounds, while their peel contains a high percentage of dietary fiber, contributing to their prebiotic properties.

Made only from grapes and vegetable oil, PDO Corinthian Raisins offer consumers a natural, high-quality product that is suitable for vegetarians and vegans and provides a shelf life of up to one year.

As snacking continues to play an important role in Canadians' daily eating habits, PDO Corinthian Raisins meet the demand for convenient, nutrient-dense options made with simple ingredients. Their naturally sweet profile, portability, and versatility make them suitable for a wide range of everyday occasions, from lunchboxes and office snacks to hiking trails, cottage weekends, and summer road trips.

From Traditional Pastries to Modern Summer Recipes

Corinthian Raisins have long been used in Greek pastry as a natural sweetener, and many traditional Greek recipes feature raisins in their natural form. Today, they continue to offer versatility for modern consumers, whether enjoyed as a wholesome snack during outdoor activities or incorporated into everyday recipes.

Their naturally sweet flavor makes them an ideal addition to trail mixes, breakfast bowls, baked goods, and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. During the summer months, they can bring a touch of Greece to picnics, barbecues, and outdoor entertaining.

Recipe Inspiration: Mediterranean Summer Couscous Salad with PDO Corinthian Raisins

Bring a taste of Greece to your next summer gathering with this refreshing Mediterranean-inspired salad.

Ingredients

1 cup couscous, cooked and cooled

1/3 cup PDO Corinthian Raisins

1 cup cucumber, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Combine the couscous, PDO Corinthian Raisins, cucumber, tomatoes, feta, and mint in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, season with salt and pepper, and toss gently. Serve chilled for a light and flavorful summer dish that balances the raisins' natural sweetness with fresh Mediterranean ingredients.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/, email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

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ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, mastic gum, and mastic oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products Program

Gemma Bosch, [email protected]