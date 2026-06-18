Clean Label European Chocolates and Confectionery Meet Canada's Demand for Premium Indulgence

Latvian producers showcase premium chocolates, confectionery, and biscuits crafted with sustainable ingredients, rigorous quality standards, and generations of expertise

MONTREAL, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canadian consumers increasingly seek premium products made with high-quality ingredients and transparent production practices, Latvian chocolate and confectionery producers are demonstrating how sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovation can come together to create exceptional products.

Through the "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" campaign, co-funded by the European Union, Latvian producers are highlighting a diverse range of chocolates, confectionery products and biscuits that reflect Europe's commitment to quality, traceability, and responsible sourcing.

A Tradition of Craftsmanship Meets Modern Innovation

Latvian chocolate and confectionery products are created by combining premium ingredients with skilled craftsmanship and advanced production techniques. Drawing on a rich confectionery heritage, producers blend traditional flavors with innovative recipes to create products that appeal to today's consumers while preserving longstanding traditions.

Chocolate: The chocolate portfolio offers a wide variety of options, including milk, dark, and white chocolate products. Consumers can discover chocolates filled with nuts, fruits, creams, marshmallow, and caramel, creating a broad spectrum of flavor profiles and textures. From smooth and creamy centers to crunchy nut inclusions and chewy fruit fillings, these products are designed to satisfy a range of tastes and preferences.



Cocoa, the essential ingredient in chocolate production, is sourced through a partnership with the Rainforest Alliance. More than 80 percent of the cocoa used in participating chocolate products is Rainforest Alliance Certified, supporting responsible agricultural practices, helping protect forests, promoting human rights, and supporting farming communities.



Sugar, another essential ingredient in chocolate and confectionery production, has been sourced since 2019 from certified sugar beet producers that meet the standards of the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA). This approach supports responsible agricultural practices while helping maintain the consistency and quality consumers expect from premium European confectionery.



The chocolate portfolio offers a wide variety of options, including milk, dark, and white chocolate products. Consumers can discover chocolates filled with nuts, fruits, creams, marshmallow, and caramel, creating a broad spectrum of flavor profiles and textures. From smooth and creamy centers to crunchy nut inclusions and chewy fruit fillings, these products are designed to satisfy a range of tastes and preferences. Cocoa, the essential ingredient in chocolate production, is sourced through a partnership with the Rainforest Alliance. More than 80 percent of the cocoa used in participating chocolate products is Rainforest Alliance Certified, supporting responsible agricultural practices, helping protect forests, promoting human rights, and supporting farming communities. Sugar, another essential ingredient in chocolate and confectionery production, has been sourced since 2019 from certified sugar beet producers that meet the standards of the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA). This approach supports responsible agricultural practices while helping maintain the consistency and quality consumers expect from premium European confectionery. Biscuits and Confectionery: Beyond chocolate, Latvian producers also offer a range of biscuits, wafers, and confectionery products. The confectionery assortment includes biscuits, bars, wafers, and cookies featuring a variety of fillings and flavor combinations. Products may include praline and cream fillings, fruit-inspired flavors, chocolate-based recipes, or combinations that bring together fruit and chocolate for a layered taste experience. Their textures range from crisp and crunchy to smooth and creamy, offering consumers a diverse selection of premium treats.



Produced using FSA-certified sugar sourced from high-quality sugar beets, these products reflect careful ingredient selection and production expertise. Long-established recipes, refined through years of craftsmanship, are combined with modern manufacturing techniques to achieve the balance of flavor, texture, and consistency that consumers expect from premium European products.

European Quality Canadians Can Trust

The products featured through the "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" campaign are produced under the European Union's globally recognized regulatory framework, which promotes food safety, traceability, and quality assurance from ingredient sourcing through production.

As Canadian consumers continue to seek premium indulgences made with integrity and care, Latvian chocolates, confectionery products, biscuits, and wafers offer a diverse range of flavors, textures, and premium ingredients backed by trusted European expertise.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/, email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

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ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, mastic gum, and mastic oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products Program

Gemma Bosch, [email protected]