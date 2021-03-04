PC Health App brings digital healthcare and support to Manitoba

Manitobans can log on to the PC Health app to connect with care navigators who are available to help guide users through the complex health care landscape to help find the support they are looking for, whether that means a healthcare provider such as a dentist or family doctor, or a nearby medical facility that's open late. Users can also get health or nutrition guidance via free live chat with a registered nurse or dietitian, see their personal health goals and work to meet them through daily activities outlined in a variety of health programs. Appointments with Canadian-licensed general practitioners and specialists are also available via Maple Virtual Care* where users can get a diagnosis, treatment and prescription directly through their device.

PC Health users will have access to free health programs built into the app that are designed to help them develop healthy habits through tips for living a healthier lifestyle. Programs are available that are tailored to individual needs and interests, from maternal and family health or diet and nutrition programs, to mental health or anxiety management. Users can also purchase specially curated health and wellness products and earn PC Optimum™ points select products and services as well as by completing health programs.

Loblaw has leveraged its extensive expertise in food and nutrition along with experience in healthcare and pharmacy gained through Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. to create what it believes to be a one stop digital health tool for Canadians. Owned by Loblaw, Shoppers Drug Mart is Canada's number one provider of pharmacy products and services and together the companies are uniquely positioned to help Canadians navigate a complex healthcare system.

"Our company's purpose is to help Canadians live life well and the PC Health app is an innovative and powerful new tool that we really think brings this to life," said Jeff Leger, President, Shoppers Drug Mart. "This app combines our company's expertise – health and wellness advice, nutrition, and rewards – into a healthcare solution for Canadians that can live right at their fingertips."

By completing a health profile on the app, each user receives personalized recommendations based on their own particular health needs or interests. "Since launching in Atlantic Canada, we've had really great feedback from customers who are interacting with both the care teams and healthcare programs and have been excited by how helpful they are in meeting their specific needs," said Leger. "Whether Canadians need help finding a local physician, want support with simple meal planning or are looking to better understand their sleep habits, the PC Health app has the tools to help them better manage their health and wellbeing."

Loblaw partnered with health-tech leader, League, to provide the technology and digital health expertise behind the app. League's proven care delivery, personalization model and behavioural science knowledge were essential in the platform's development and future scalability.

The PC Health app is available across Canada, with the exception of Quebec at this time, in both English and French. Download it for free on the App Store or Google Play. For more information visit pchealth.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, with a network of more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations in communities across the country. Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – supports the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion visits each year to the company's stores.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec). With almost 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada.

