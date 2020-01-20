Payworks and Retail Council of Canada (RCC) Announce Partnership

RCC members receive discounted payroll and business operations solutions.



TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Payworks announced a partnership with Retail Council of Canada (RCC) that will provide RCC members with convenient payroll solutions at exceptional rates.

The RCC preferred payroll pricing allows RCC members to take advantage of Payroll, HR, and Time Management solutions tailored to their needs. These solutions and services include direct deposit, year-end filing and support, records of employment, online employee self-service, as well as a designated CPA-trained client service representative.

"Payworks proudly supports Canadian retail businesses and the partnership with RCC is a natural extension, recognizing the significant the contributions independent entrepreneurs make to the Canadian economy," says JP Perron, President & CEO of Payworks. "We are confident RCC members will benefit from this competitive offering and the world-class service they will receive from our dedicated Service team."

"We are very excited to welcome Payworks as an RCC partner," says Sonny Brar, Vice President Member Relations and Education. "We are committed to providing all retailers in Canada with solutions that will make running their business as easy and successful as possible. Giving our members access to Payworks' suite of payroll services enable our members, especially our independent retailers, to run their businesses with even greater efficiency and ease."

About Payworks

Doing business to business, person to person. Payworks is a leading expert in the field of total workforce management solutions, providing cloud-based Payroll, Human Resources, Employee Time and Absence Management to more than 20,000 businesses across Canada. Payworks is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years. Let us show you how we're different: visit payworks.ca for more information.

About Retail Council of Canada (RCC)

Retail is Canada's largest employer with 2.1 million Canadians working in the industry. The sector annually generates over $76 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were $377 billion in 2018. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit, industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, RCC proudly represents more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants.

