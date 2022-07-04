KINGSTON, ON, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Empire Life Investments Inc. (ELII) today announced the appointment of Paul Holba, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Holba also joins the executive leadership team of parent company The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life).

Mr. Holba joined Empire Life's retail distribution division in 2009, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience in the Canadian investment industry through progressively senior roles with global investment management firms and the asset management division of a major Canadian bank. He has held senior management roles in both Empire Life and ELII since then. For the past seven years, he has held the position of Vice-President, Retail Distribution, building strong relationships with and between advisors, investment professionals and strategic partners.

"Paul has deep knowledge of the investment and insurance sectors and has proven himself as a highly respected and engaging leader within the company and the industry," says Mark Sylvia, President and CEO of Empire Life and ELII. "Under Paul's leadership, the ELII investment management team will continue its focus on performance through investing in attractively valued, high-quality businesses with an emphasis on downside protection for our customers and institutional investors."

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of Empire Life segregated funds, including Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of March 31, 2022, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.6 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

