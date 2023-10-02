MONTRÉAL, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Pierre Karl Péladeau, Acting President and CEO of TVA Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Jutras as President of MELS, one of Canada's largest film and television production services providers, effective today. With over 20 years of senior management experience, Patrick has an impressive track record in commercial operations management across Canada, business development, sales & marketing, and communications.

Patrick Jutras appointed President of MELS (CNW Group/TVA Group)

He will be tasked with accelerating MELS' growth and strengthening its business relationships locally and internationally to attract even more major productions. His new responsibilities will be in addition to those he has held since 2019 as Chief Advertising Officer of Quebecor Media and TVA Group.

"With the proliferation of distribution platforms, content production is booming in all markets," said Pierre Karl Péladeau. "I am confident that with Patrick at the helm, MELS will be able to seize even more opportunities to shoot blockbusters and foreign series at its studios and maximize business opportunities for its many services, including postproduction. Patrick has distinguished himself on the Quebecor Media and TVA Group management teams, and he will now bring his wide-ranging knowledge and expertise to this key position."

"I'm delighted and honoured to take on this new challenge," said Patrick Jutras. "MELS is known the world over for its soundstages, its skilled professionals and its state-of-the-art equipment, including its virtual production stage. In the coming months, my management team and I will be working to maximize MELS' reach and reaching out to our local and international partners to offer them a level of service unrivalled in the industry. MELS is one of the largest film studios in the world to offer a one-stop film services shop of this calibre. Combined with Quebecor's rich ecosystem, it gives us everything it takes to succeed in the new age that is dawning."

Patrick Jutras holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, marketing and international trade from Université du Québec à Montréal and a certificate from Harvard Law School.

About MELS

MELS Studios and Postproduction, part of TVA Group, is a well-known name in the film and TV industry across Canada and around the world. MELS draws on the expertise of its 350 professionals to provide services including soundstage and equipment rental, virtual production, sound and picture postproduction, distribution, and OB vans.

Every year, MELS' 20 soundstages and postproduction services are used by hundreds of local and international productions, such as Home Alone, Transformers, Murder Mystery, Midway, Moonfall, Bold Type, X-Men, Scream, Wednesday, CODA, Jupiter's Legacy, Lost in Space, French Girl, Baby Sitter, Maria Chapdelaine, La Voix, Star Académie, La nuit où Laurier Gaudreault s'est réveillé, and many others.

MELS became the first film and TV production services company in Canada to receive Dolby Atmos Home Entertainment Studio 9.1.4 certification in 2020, and is the only one in Canada with a photochemical laboratory.

SOURCE TVA Group

For further information: Sophie Houle, TVA Group Communications, [email protected]