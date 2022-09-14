PATRICE BÉLANGER TO HOST SURVIVOR QUEBEC ON NOOVO

The Quebec adaptation of the worldwide hit is looking for participants to test their mettle in the Philippines

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Bell Media and Productions J are very excited and proud to announce that Patrice Bélanger will be hosting the reality show SURVIVOR QUÉBEC, coming this spring to Noovo! With his vast radio and TV experience, Patrice Bélanger has been part of Quebecers' daily lives for over 15 years. Patrice Bélanger was an obvious choice for this assignment not only because of his empathy and listening skills but also because his game intelligence, sense of discipline and unparalleled knowledge of the Survivor format put him in a class of his own. Ready to go beyond his limits and present a side of himself the public has never seen, Patrice Bélanger is the perfect choice to host this legendary competition. Survivor, a Banijay format created by Charlie Parsons, is one of the most-watched reality entertainment formats around the world as it has been successfully adapted in over 50 territories.

Survivor Quebec Logo (CNW Group/Bell Media) Survivor Quebec Host (CNW Group/Bell Media)

This is an amazing get for Noovo, which will be adding this show to its already entertaining and exciting spring lineup. For years now, Noovo has been cementing its status as a leader in Quebec reality TV with popular productions that have broken ratings records and glued viewers to their screens every week. SURVIVOR QUÉBEC will be no exception.

"For years, Bell Media has been a privileged partner of Banijay. Thanks to the ongoing successes of our reality shows in recent years, we are once again honoured by their confidence by choosing us to adapt Survivor for the Quebec market. With SURVIVOR QUÉBEC hitting our screens this spring, Noovo is yet again making good on its promise to offer viewers content for and by Quebecers. We are also very happy to welcome Patrice Bélanger to the Bell Media team. We have the utmost confidence in his commitment and enthusiasm for this bold and major project for Noovo," said Suzane Landry, Vice-President, Content Development, Programming and News at Bell Media.

"This new adventure as the host of SURVIVOR QUÉBEC is an exceptional opportunity for me," said Patrice Bélanger. "Survivor has been a part of our lives for so long. It is must-watch TV for me and my family, as we have faithfully tuned in for years. It is literally a dream come true for me to host the Quebec adaptation of this international hit! I want to thank Bell Media and Productions J for giving me this chance. I can't wait for our audience to check us out on Noovo next spring!"

SURVIVOR QUÉBEC will put a group of people on a deserted island in the Philippines to see how they survive. Completely isolated from civilization and creature comforts, they will have to battle bad weather and stave off hunger while competing in extreme challenges that test their endurance and physical fitness. They will also need strategic thinking and mental acuity to survive the elimination rounds to the very end and get their hands on the $100,000 grand prize.

"Survivor is one of the world's seminal television hits, and we can't wait for this latest adaptation to land on Noovo this spring, when it will be helmed by a fantastic new host in Patrice Bélanger. We're delighted once again to be working with our partner, Bell Media, on this exceptional new version that will no doubt resonate strongly with Quebecers' viewers from the get-go," said Jane Rimer, SVP Canada, Banijay Rights.

APPLY NOW

Are you a thrill seeker? Do you want to test yourself physically and mentally in the idyllic yet hostile landscape of the Philippines? Be the first to try out the SURVIVOR QUÉBEC experience and get the chance to win the $100,000 grand prize. Apply now at http://www.survivorquebec.noovo.ca/!

AN INCREDIBLE CONTRIBUTION FROM JEAN-THOMAS JOBIN

From the start of SURVIVOR QUÉBEC's addition to the Bell Media portfolio, Productions J has been able to count on Jean-Thomas Jobin as an invaluable partner. A mega-fan and seasoned expert of the series, Jean-Thomas Jobin will be on location to support the production team during the shoot and will also host a weekly companion show with in-studio guests to comment on highlights from that week's episodes and behind-the-scenes footage shot in the Philippines during SURVIVOR QUÉBEC. This is a major bonus for fans of the show just like Jean-Thomas!

"I still can't believe that Survivor is finally being adapted for Quebec. I've been involved in the idea from the beginning, and even I never thought it would happen. During the shoot, I will humbly do my best to help the production make the best adaptation possible. The companion show that I will be hosting will also be great fun as we analyze the game and learn some useful lessons. I can't wait!" said Jean-Thomas Jobin.

Produced by Productions J in collaboration with Bell Media, Survivor is distributed by Banijay in over 50 territories. Survivor is one of the biggest television phenomena of the past 25 years and is recognized as the leader of reality TV around the world.

See you on Noovo this spring!

About Noovo

Noovo is the network that does things differently! Reality TV, comedy, variety, and fiction from here and abroad: Noovo's rich, entertaining and unifying programming offers an escape from everyday life. Noovo shatters the conventional television model by offering content on all platforms, for everyone, everywhere, all the time. A division of Bell Media, Noovo includes television stations in Montréal, Québec, Saguenay, Sherbrooke, and Trois-Rivières, as well as affiliates stations in Gatineau, Rivière-du-Loup and Val-d'Or. The network's ad-supported VOD service Noovo.ca provides access to all of the brand's original programming in addition to exclusive content. To explore the Noovo universe, visit noovo.ca.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media, including 35 television stations that are part of the CTV and Noovo networks; 27 specialty channels, including sports leaders TSN and RDS; bilingual TV and streaming service Crave; the iHeartRadio Canada brand encompassing 215 music channels, including 109 radio stations in 58 Canadian markets; and the Astral out-of-home advertising network. Bell Media is also a partner in Pinewood Toronto Studios, Montréal's Grande Studios, Just for Laughs and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

About Banijay Rights

Leading independent global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of over 130,000 hours of standout programming. Leading distribution for the largest international creator and producer, Banijay, the division handles the exploitation of some of the planet's best scripted and non-scripted brands.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights' catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay's 120+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Temptation Island, Grantchester, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Deal or No Deal, Versailles, Biggest Loser, Home and Away, Money Drop, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

About Productions J

Founded in 1997 and run by Julie Snyder, Productions J stands out in the television industry thanks to its high-quality productions. For more than 30 years, Julie has been shaking up Quebec television with her audacity, energy, and innovative ideas. With the desire to create entertaining programs that answer the challenges posed by a new generation, Productions J produces original and modern content.

