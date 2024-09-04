BLIND RIVER, ON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Over 1 kilometre of sidewalk in Blind River has been upgraded after an investment of $300,000 from the federal government.

The investment provided through the Active Transportation Fund has allowed for a 1.3 kilometre stretch of sidewalk in Blind River to be brought to a safe and accessible standard that promotes Active Travel. The upgraded sidewalk is now connecting the community, providing an accessible route to local businesses and schools, and increasing pedestrian safety alongside Highway 17.

Quotes

"Today's announcement highlights the importance of active transportation in northern communities across Canada. This upgraded sidewalk provides residents and tourists with a safe and accessible pathway, encouraging them to be active and connecting them to local businesses, hotels, and the wonderful community of Blind River."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Town of Blind River would like to thank the Government of Canada for investing in our municipality. This project has allowed us to create a safer commute for pedestrians and mobility device users accessing businesses, schools, and services. Funding has allowed Blind River to consolidate over 10 years of sidewalk rehabilitation into one season. Thank you for helping us promote our Stay, Play, Live culture!"

Sally Hagman, Mayor of Blind River

Quick Facts

The federal government has invested $300,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of Blind River has contributed $508,261 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of Blind River has contributed . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

The Town of Blind River's renewal efforts are also supported by a $1,999,800 federal investment to upgrades of the drinking water supply infrastructure through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Canada and Ontario invest in 144 community water infrastructure projects - Canada.ca.

