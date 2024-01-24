Smoking cessation programs are now available in 95 per cent of cancer care settings across Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - A new report released today by the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (the Partnership) shows that 95 per cent of cancer care settings are now offering support to help people quit smoking.

For people with cancer, quitting smoking after a cancer diagnosis can make a big difference. By quitting smoking, a person's cancer treatment becomes more effective and their chance of survival increases by about 40 per cent – making smoking cessation support a critical component of initial cancer treatment and high-quality cancer care. Quitting smoking can also substantially reduce healthcare costs by reducing the need for additional cancer treatments, treatment of non-cancer medical conditions and hospitalization.

When the Partnership began leading this pan-Canadian initiative to integrate evidence-based smoking cessation into cancer care across Canada, only two provinces were actively helping people with cancer quit smoking. The Smoking Cessation in Cancer Care Across Canada, 2022-23. Impact of a Pan-Canadian Initiative report shows the progress that provinces and territories have made to substantially increase access to high-quality, evidence-based smoking cessation supports in cancer care settings:

95 per cent of cancer care settings now provide support to people to quit smoking, compared to 56 per cent in 2017

49 per cent of cancer care settings offer culturally appropriate supports to First Nations, Inuit and Métis, compared to 18 per cent in 2018

"Since the beginning of this initiative, partners have nearly doubled access to smoking cessation support in cancer care settings, which means more people have access to tools and resources to help them quit smoking. This is tremendous progress that will improve treatment outcomes for people across Canada," said Dr. Craig Earle, CEO of the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer. "The Partnership will continue to work with partners to decrease the risk of people getting cancer, improve cancer outcomes for all people in Canada and work with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis partners to implement culturally safe smoking cessation initiatives."

As the steward of the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control (the Strategy), the Partnership works to decrease the risk of people getting cancer by helping people to stop smoking or not start in the first place.

To learn more about the Smoking Cessation in Cancer Care Across Canada, 2022-23. Impact of a Pan-Canadian Initiative, visit Smoking cessation in cancer care across Canada, 2022-23 – Canadian Partnership Against Cancer.

Quotes

"Quitting smoking is one of the best things we can do for our health and being able to better support people with cancer to quit smoking is going to have an impact on not just their treatment but in helping them stay cancer free. I want to congratulate the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer on this important work."

The Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health

"Quitting smoking is difficult and we want to make sure Canadians have the support they need throughout this challenging journey. If you need mental health or substance use support, please refer to Health Canada's online resources, talk to a doctor or reach out to family and friends for support. I want to thank the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer for their leadership and for their work to help Canadians quit smoking."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Canada's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The single most important thing a person can do to reduce their risk of cancer is to live smoke-free. Prevention is a critical first step and we know continued support is needed for people with cancer who smoke to support them to quit. The Canadian Cancer Society is on the frontlines providing smoking cessation information, tools and support through programs like Smokers' Helpline, J'Arrete and Talk Tobacco, and advocating for tobacco control. We commend the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer for its work with cancer centres across Canada to bring effective supports to help people live a smoke-free life after a cancer diagnosis."

Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society

Nicotine is an addiction, and it's really tough to quit on your own. I was a smoker for 45 years, and even after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, I couldn't stop. I tried everything from nicotine patches and gum to hypnosis and acupuncture. It took years before I finally found a medication that worked, but not long afterwards I was diagnosed with lung cancer a second time and later with bladder cancer.

The support of a smoking cessation program in a cancer centre when I was first treated for lung cancer would have made a world of difference to me."

Archie Stewart, Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia, Patient and Family Advisory, Canadian Partnership Against Cancer

About the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer

As steward of the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control (the Strategy), the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (the Partnership) works with provincial and territorial ministries of health and their cancer programs, health system leaders and experts, and people affected by cancer across Canada to implement the Strategy to improve cancer outcomes for all people in Canada. Learn more at https://www.partnershipagainstcancer.ca

