Cervical and lung cancer screening programs expanding and innovating across Canada, Canadian Partnership Against Cancer's new reports show

Coordinated programs improve equitable access to screening so cancer can be caught and treated earlier, and more lives can be saved

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is making excellent progress in establishing, expanding and improving lung and cervical cancer screening programs across the country, according to new environmental scan reports from the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (the Partnership). This is critical because regular screening can help save lives.

"Screening programs that are more accessible to everyone, including those in rural and remote areas, newcomers to Canada, and all populations across the country, can lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment," says Dr. Craig Earle, CEO of the Partnership. "This gives people a better chance of survival, and it is why the Partnership continues to invest in new, innovative screening programs and approaches."

The data in the reports show a comprehensive picture of cancer screening programs across all provinces and territories. Key findings include:

Lung cancer screening: Six provinces ( British Columbia , Alberta , Ontario , Quebec , Nova Scotia and Newfoundland & Labrador) are providing lung cancer screening through a program or pilot, and four others ( Saskatchewan , Manitoba , New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island ) are actively working on planning and implementation, with funding and support from the Partnership. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada , and the evidence for screening is compelling. Lung cancer will affect one in 14 people in Canada during their lifetime and often goes undetected at its earliest and most treatable stages. Studies show that screening individuals at high risk of developing lung cancer can find lung cancers early when they are more treatable - dramatically reducing mortality rates.

In 2023, an estimated 1,550 people in Canada were diagnosed with cervical cancer and more than 400 died from it. Canada has committed to eliminating cervical cancer by 2040, supported by the Action Plan for the Elimination of Cervical Cancer. Because cervical cancer is linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV), HPV primary screening can identify cervical pre-cancer earlier than Pap test screening. The cervical report shows that provinces and territories are moving toward HPV primary screening with timely, equitable and appropriate follow-up. HPV primary screening has been implemented or partially implemented in Prince Edward Island and British Columbia, and is being actively planned in eight provinces and one territory. British Columbia is also leading the way as the first province to implement HPV self-screening.

With the anniversary of the World Health Organization's goal to eliminate cervical cancer (Nov. 17) on the horizon, along with Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November, the Partnership's CEO Dr. Craig Earle is available for interviews to discuss the findings of the e-scans, including how and why cancer screening programs matter, and the impact of high-quality screening on people across the country.

The 2023-24 reports provide updated and comprehensive data on cervical, colorectal, lung and breast cancer screening programs across Canada. Developed in collaboration with provincial and territorial partners, the updated reports focus on alignment with international cancer screening frameworks established by the World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer. The Partnership also recognizes that screening programs across the country may vary to enable high-quality screening services that meet the unique needs of specific populations. The report data reflects that diversity.

As steward of the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control (the Strategy), the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer works with provincial and territorial ministries of health and their cancer programs, First Nations, Inuit and Métis governments and organizations, health system leaders and experts, and people affected by cancer across Canada to implement the Strategy to improve cancer outcomes for all people in Canada. Learn more at partnershipagainstcancer.ca.

