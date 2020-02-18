Partial VIA Rail Service to Resume Between Québec City and Ottawa

MONTREAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail received a notification from CN allowing a partial resumption of service between Québec City – Montréal – Ottawa.

Beginning Thursday morning, February 20, only those trains that serve full trips between Québec City and Ottawa will resume service.

Trains 22, 24, 26 and 28, leaving from Ottawa, will be resuming service.

Trains 33, 35, 37 and 39, leaving from Québec City, will resume service.

To allow for a smooth transition, all current reservations on those segments will be protected.

All other VIA Rail services remain cancelled with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), until further notice.

VIA Rail is reaching out directly to passengers with reservations that have not been cancelled to update them on the latest developments. All other passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information.

Our passengers rely on VIA Rail for regular and safe intercity rail service and we are eager to resume operations.

We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all relevant parties to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.

