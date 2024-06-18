Parliamentary Secretary Drouin announces new funding to help promote Canadian agri-food products around the world

BROSSARD, QC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is one of the world's largest food exporters, and the success of the Canadian agriculture sector depends heavily on our ability to export our high-quality products to other countries.

To support Canadian agri-food companies in reaching these markets, today, Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $5.5 million over three years to Group Export Agri-Food Québec-Canada through the AgriMarketing Program, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

This investment will allow Group Export to provide support to companies entering a foreign market for the first time as well as those currently trading in foreign markets. The objectives of the project activities are to enable Canadian companies to promote their agri-food products abroad, to secure concrete sales and contracts in their target markets, and to increase the value of international agri-food exports in all categories of agri-food products.

Group Export's project activities include facilitating business meetings, supporting attendance at trade shows, providing technical training, and organizing trade missions.

Quotes

"Thanks to the hard work of Canadian producers, processors, and exporters, our agriculture and food exports reached nearly $100 billion last year. I want to keep that momentum going and make Canada the supplier of choice for customers around the world. I have no doubt that this important investment will give Canadian agri-food exporters the support they need to get their top-quality products on even more kitchen tables."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"It's a pleasure to announce this significant investment our government is making so Group Export can support businesses that are joining international markets for the first time and bolster the success of existing cross-border operations. This will stimulate the economy and drive profits to hardworking, deserving producers."

- Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The exports of Canadian agri-food businesses in Quebec amounted to no less than $11.3 billion in 2023, and this funding will certainly support growth in the coming years. I would like to thank Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for its continued trust in our organization."

- Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of Group Export Agri-Food

Quick facts

Founded in 1990, Group Export is the link between exporters and markets outside of Quebec . With more than 450 members, Group Export is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada .

. With more than 450 members, Group Export is the largest association of agri-food exporters in . Group Export's project activities will focus on promotion in the following markets: Canada , the United States , Germany , Spain , China , Mexico , France , Japan , the Republic of Korea, Singapore , Australia , and India .

, , , , , , , , the Republic of Korea, , , and . The markets covered by the project were selected based on sales growth for agri-food products.

The AgriMarketing Program represents a federal investment of $129.97 million over five years under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) and supports national agricultural sectors to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities.

over five years under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) and supports national agricultural sectors to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities. AgriMarketing is part of a suite of AAFC programs, services, and tools available for the entire agri-food industry to do business beyond Canada's borders, including Canada Brand and the Canadian Pavilion Program.

borders, including Canada Brand and the Canadian Pavilion Program. The Sustainable CAP is a $3.5-billion , 5-year framework ( April 1, 2023 , to March 31, 2028 ), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector.

Additional links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts : For media: Francis Chechile, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]