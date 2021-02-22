Parliamentary Secretary Beech to hold virtual roundtable discussions on the transition of open-net pen aquaculture in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to a responsible plan to transition from open-net pen aquaculture in British Columbia by 2025. Close collaboration with Indigenous communities, industry and other key stakeholders will ensure the transition is workable, economically feasible and takes into account social impacts.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced that Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North – Seymour has started a series of aquaculture engagements. Throughout February and March, Parliamentary Secretary Beech will be holding virtual roundtable engagement sessions with First Nations in B.C., the aquaculture industry, environmental stakeholders, and other interested parties to hear their diverse perspectives on this important initiative. These sessions are being complemented by an opportunity to engage through online submissions, allowing those who cannot participate in the virtual sessions to have their opinions heard. Members of the public are invited to share their views with the Government by responding online to key questions until March 26, 2021.

The feedback received from Parliamentary Secretary Beech's engagements, along with the input received from the online public engagement website, will contribute to an interim report that will be presented to Minister Jordan later this year. This report will help to inform next steps for the development of the open-net pen aquaculture transition.

Quotes:

"As we strengthen Canada's sustainable blue economy, British Columbia's aquaculture sector will have a key role to play. To ensure that we grow this sector in way that works best for environment and the people of this region, we're working closely First Nations, industry, scientists, governments of all levels, and other key stakeholders. This is about partnership – it's only through collaboration with experts and those on the ground that we build a stronger, more sustainable aquaculture sector for the long-term."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"As a British Columbian, I know how important the aquaculture sector is to our economy, our workforce, and the sustainability of coastal communities in our province. The transition from open-net pens will make this vital industry more sustainable and more prosperous in the long-term. I look forward to collaborating with Indigenous communities, the Government of British Columbia, industry members, scientists, and other partners to determine the best path forward on a transition plan that meets the needs of our communities, our workers, and our environment."

Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North – Seymour

