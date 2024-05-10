Parliamentary Secretary Badawey announces funding for Ontario Tender Fruit Growers to develop climate resilient fruit varieties

VINELAND STATION, ON, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian farmers produce a wide range of fruits, including apples and tender fruit like peaches, pears, and apricots, that contribute steadily to Canada's economy—with most of Canada's tender fruit and apples grown in Ontario.

To keep the sector strong, competitive, and resilient in the face of more extreme weather events, today, Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $1,099,624 to the Ontario Tender Fruit Growers through the AgriScience Program – Projects Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Ontario Apple Growers is a project partner.

Key outcomes of the project include:

Developing baseline data on the carbon footprint and environmental impacts of Canadian apple and tender fruit farming operations

Measuring and quantifying the impacts of climate-smart management practices on a farm's environmental footprint

Developing a carbon calculator to help growers understand, track, and reduce their carbon footprint and GHG emissions

Developing innovative and superior varieties of tender fruit to increase the resiliency and economic growth of the sector

Building on the previous variety development research, this project will look at innovative tender fruit varieties with improved attributes—such as firmer flesh—to increase production, extend shelf-life, and reduce losses caused by shipping, storage, and climate change.

"As a farmer myself, I know firsthand the challenges our producers face when it comes to unpredictable weather. Climate change is making once-in-a-generation extreme weather events more common, and research will help ensure our producers are able to adapt and protect their operations. This project, which builds on past research projects we have proudly supported, will help our producers stay competitive, while reducing the carbon footprint of the sector."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Improving the resiliency and shelf-life of tender fruit will allow for a greater return on investment for producers in Ontario. With this funding, the Ontario Tender Fruit Growers will undertake research to help reduce the carbon footprint of the sector while also reducing loss and food waste, a win-win."

- Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre

"This new generation of homegrown fruit varieties offers benefits to growers, consumers and the environment. We will reduce our reliance on imported product, increase consumption of healthy food, and cut down on emissions-producing food waste – and by expanding production here at home, we're also supporting the economic sustainability of our agriculture sector. We appreciate the government's ongoing commitment to innovation for our domestic tree fruit industry by investing in this much-needed research."

- Phil Tregunno, Chair, Ontario Tender Fruit Growers

"As tree fruit growers, we've long been adopting sustainable farming practices that let us improve soil health and use water, fertilizer and crop science tools more efficiently as we produce healthy food for our consumers. The new tools being developed through this research will help us measure the impacts of our actions and identify additional areas for change so that we can continue to improve our environmental sustainability."

- Brian Rideout, Chair, Ontario Apple Growers

The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians.

The AgriScience Program - Projects Component is currently accepting applications.

The Ontario Tender Fruit Growers project responds to producer-identified priorities which align with the program's priority areas of Environment and Climate Change, Economic Growth and Development, and Sector Resilience and Societal Challenges.

The Ontario Tender Fruit Growers is a not-for-profit, independent farming organization governed by grower members that regulates prices and conditions of sale, as well as marketing and promotion for tender fruit in Ontario .

. The Ontario Apple Growers is a not-for-profit, independent farming organization governed by grower members mandated to work on promotion and research and development for the members.

