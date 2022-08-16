The $4,667,000 investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger, healthier communities across the country. The transformative power of sport plays an important role in achieving this goal. Sport builds self-esteem and leadership skills and allows people to grow and thrive—physically, emotionally and socially.

To support organized sport at the community level, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced today that ParticipACTION, as a national-level organization, will receive $4,667,000 in funding in 2022–23 from the Community Sport for All Initiative.

ParticipACTION will have a call for applications in the fall to deliver grants to 800 community-level organizations through the existing ParticipACTION Community Challenge application and granting infrastructure. The 2023 edition of the Community Challenge will engage equity-deserving groups, including Black people, Indigenous people, newcomers to Canada, and people from 2SLGBTQQIA+ communities. Recognizing there are intersecting factors to these targeted groups, ParticipACTION will also include persons with a disability, low-income individuals, and women and girls.

Canadian Women & Sport, Rowing Canada Aviron, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada were the first four national-level funding recipients announced under the Community Sport for All Initiative. More opportunities for community-based groups to apply for funding will come soon as the remaining national-level recipients will be announced later this summer. The role of the national-level recipients is to redistribute funding to community-based groups.

As announced in Budget 2021, up to $80 million over two years will be distributed across the country. The investment will help kick-start accessible local organized sports and remove barriers to participation in sport programming.

Quotes

"Every Canadian should have access to quality sport and physical activity opportunities. With the Community Sport for All Initiative funding announced today, the Government of Canada reiterates its commitment to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. This is why we support programs like the ones from ParticipACTION. They make a difference in communities by reducing barriers to sport participation and retention and helping those most affected by COVID-19 adopt healthy lifestyles."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Canadians depend on physical activity and recreation for their physical and mental health, a sense of community, belonging and fun! But there are too many barriers and hurdles between some Canadians and their favourite activities. We are committed to supporting our neighbours' pursuit of their healthiest, happiest lifestyles—and these investments support those goals."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"ParticipACTION is pleased to support the Government of Canada's commitment to building stronger, healthier communities through sport participation. We will work quickly to ensure this important funding directly supports hundreds of organizations from across the country as they work to provide equity-deserving groups with quality sport programming. This funding will help more people in Canada enjoy the many physical, mental and social benefits that come with being active through sport."

—Elio Antunes, President & CEO, ParticipACTION

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to rebuild and increase sport participation rates, particularly among Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer populations, as well as people living with disabilities. Projects will adhere to the following principles:

Affordable: Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants.

Projects will be delivered with minimal to no cost to participants. Results oriented: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change.

Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase sport participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioral change. Focused on organized sport: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices.

While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport, and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible: Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

Projects must be tailored to equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all, and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

On June 15, 2022, July 5, 2022 and August 4, 2022, the Government of Canada announced the first four national-level organizations receiving funding from the Community Sport for All initiative: Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities ($6,858,000), KidSport Canada ($4,430,000), Rowing Canada Aviron ($885,000) and Canadian Women & Sport ($2,000,000).

Community-based groups are also invited to contact Canadian Women & Sport, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and KidSport Canada to learn how to submit their proposals to receive funding, while Rowing Canada Aviron clubs will soon be invited to submit their applications to Rowing Canada Aviron to receive funding.

ParticipACTION is a national non-profit organization that inspires and supports Canadians to make physical activity a vital part of their everyday life. As Canada's premier physical activity brand, ParticipACTION works with its partners, which include organizations in the sport, physical activity and recreation sectors, alongside government and corporate sponsors, to help Canadians reduce sedentary time and move more through innovative engagement initiatives and thought leadership.

