Parks Canada sites in western Newfoundland and southern Labrador officially kick off 2022 summer visitor season

Gros Morne National Park, and Port au Choix, L'Anse aux Meadows, and Red Bay national historic sites are pleased to welcome visitors for the 2022 visitor season. Gros Morne National Park is open year-round with the various visitor facilities and campgrounds opening at different times. We encourage visitors to check out the website for Gros Morne National Park for more details. Port au Choix , L'Anse aux Meadows , and Red Bay national historic sites all open on June 1, 2022.

Gros Morne National Park :

Choose your own adventure in Gros Morne! There are hiking trails for all levels and opportunities to explore the geological wonders that make this landscape a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Learn about the culture and traditions of the Mi'kmaq people of central Newfoundland at Miawpukek: The Middle River exhibit at the Discovery Centre in Woody Point .

at exhibit at the Discovery Centre in . While construction work is underway on the new Gros Morne Visitor Centre, Parks Canada is pleased to welcome visitors to the temporary visitor centre location on the Rocky Harbour waterfront, at 31 Main St North.

Port aux Choix National Historic Site:

Discover the mysteries and remarkable ingenuity of four ancient cultures that once inhabited Port au Choix. Visitors can tour the Visitor Centre exhibits.

Hike the limestone barrens and coastlines to view the Sacred Burial Ground, ancient settlements, and rare arctic wildflowers.

At the Point Riche Lighthouse, view (from a distance) the caribou herd that frequent the site each year.

The Seal for All Seasons program will return in 2022.

L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site:

Discover the fascinating archaeological remains of the only known Viking settlement in North America . Explore the UNESCO World Heritage site, discover original artifacts at the Visitor Centre exhibits, watch the film, take in a guided tour of the archaeological site, and meet the interpreters at the Viking Encampment living history program. Keep your camera close, as moose, whales, and unique vegetation can all be discovered from the scenic trails that hug the coastline.

. Explore the UNESCO World Heritage site, discover original artifacts at the Visitor Centre exhibits, watch the film, take in a guided tour of the archaeological site, and meet the interpreters at the Viking Encampment living history program. Keep your camera close, as moose, whales, and unique vegetation can all be discovered from the scenic trails that hug the coastline. The Test of Tykir escape room is re-opening this season. Are you ready to prove yourself as a clever member of Leif Eriksson's crew? Reservations are recommended. You can find further information on the website.

crew? Reservations are recommended. You can find further information on the website. Our evening program, Sagas and Shadows, returns this season to L'Anse aux Meadows . Gather around the skáli ("kitchen") in one of the reconstructed sod buildings and prepare for an evening of heroic and tragic tales from the Viking Sagas.Reservations are recommended. You can find further information on the website.

Red Bay National Historic Site

Visitors can discover the incredible history of Red Bay from our knowledgeable interpreters and the exhibits at the Visitor Interpretation Centre.

from our knowledgeable interpreters and the exhibits at the Visitor Interpretation Centre. Saddle Island, a short (4-5 min) boat ride away in Red Bay Harbour , takes visitors back in time to a place where Basque whalers once ran a massive operation. A trail winding around the island takes the visitor through a series of archeological sites which dot the landscape. We have recently installed a new floating dock and a new bathroom facility on Saddle Island to make your visit more accessible and comfortable.

, takes visitors back in time to a place where Basque whalers once ran a massive operation. A trail winding around the island takes the visitor through a series of archeological sites which dot the landscape. We have recently installed a new floating dock and a new bathroom facility on Saddle Island to make your visit more accessible and comfortable. Check out the new storytelling program on Saddle Island in July and August called Away with the Whalers. Visitors can experience the culture of the Basque whalers who had established a port at Red Bay in the 16th century. Reservations are recommended. You can find further information on the website.

Gros Morne National Park, and Port au Choix, L'Anse aux Meadows, and Red Bay national historic sites provide the perfect setting for memorable and safe experiences. Whether they're looking for adventure, fun for the whole family, a chance to explore nature and history, or a break from the everyday, there are countless unique experiences to suit every visitor's needs.

The health and safety of visitors and employees are of the utmost importance and Parks Canada continues to follow the advice, guidance, and requirements of public health authorities and experts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit, and what services may be available. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the website before they travel, to respect the guidance of public health experts, and to follow all signage and direction from Parks Canada employees.

Quotes

"As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in a country with such diverse landscapes and rich history. Every one of the protected areas within the Parks Canada network of sites is a perfect gateway to discovering, learning about, and connecting with natural and cultural heritage. As summer approaches, I encourage all Canadians to get out and explore locations such as Gros Morne National Park, and Port au Choix, L'Anse aux Meadows, and Red Bay National Historic Sites, as they walk in the footsteps of history and enjoy the important physical and mental benefits of being outdoors."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Parks Canada prides itself on providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to ensure that each and every person leaves with memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited to welcome new and returning visitors back to Gros Morne National Park and Port au Choix, L'Anse aux Meadows, and Red Bay National Historic Sites this season, to help them create new memories and discover everything that these treasured places have to offer."

Ron Hallman

President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Gros Morne National Park consists of 1,805 square kilometres of wilderness on Newfoundland's west coast. Its natural beauty and a unique, geological showcase earned Gros Morne UNESCO World Heritage status in 1987. It stretches inland from the Gulf of St. Lawrence coastline through lowlands where waterways meander towards the Long Range Mountains and Tablelands.

consists of 1,805 square kilometres of wilderness on west coast. Its natural beauty and a unique, geological showcase earned Gros Morne UNESCO World Heritage status in 1987. It stretches inland from the Gulf of coastline through lowlands where waterways meander towards the Long Range Mountains and Tablelands. Indigenous peoples have lived all over Newfoundland and Labrador since time in memorial. On the west side of Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula, at Port au Choix National Historic Site, you'll find the crossroads of 6000 years of human history. The sea's bounty drew Maritime Archaic people, the Dorset people, the Groswater people and recent Indigenous people here long before Europeans arrived.

and since time in memorial. On the west side of Great Northern Peninsula, at Port au Choix National Historic Site, you'll find the crossroads of 6000 years of human history. The sea's bounty drew Maritime Archaic people, the people, the Groswater people and recent Indigenous people here long before Europeans arrived. At L'Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site - at the tip of Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula - lies the first known evidence of European presence in the Americas. Here Norse expeditions sailed from Greenland , building a small encampment of timber-and-sod buildings over 1000 years ago. Against a stunning backdrop of rugged cliffs, bog, and coastline, discover the fascinating archaeological remains of the Viking encampment, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978.

Great Northern Peninsula - lies the first known evidence of European presence in the Americas. Here Norse expeditions sailed from , building a small encampment of timber-and-sod buildings over 1000 years ago. Against a stunning backdrop of rugged cliffs, bog, and coastline, discover the fascinating archaeological remains of the Viking encampment, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978. In 2013, Red Bay National Historic Site, the most complete example of early industrial-scale whaling in the world, was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List for its outstanding universal value. During the mid-16th century, large numbers of right and bowhead whales drew whalers from the Basque region of Spain and France to the Strait of Belle Isle , where they established a major whaling port at Red Bay .

and to the Strait of , where they established a major whaling port at . The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

