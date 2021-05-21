Visitors are asked to plan ahead to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas offer Canadians places to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of being outdoors and opportunities to discover history, while respecting the guidance of public health experts.

Beginning May 21, with the official opening of Terra Nova National Park, Parks Canada is pleased to welcome visitors for the 2021 summer season at locations throughout eastern Newfoundland.

Visitors to Parks Canada locations in Eastern Newfoundland will notice similar guidelines/protocols implemented during the 2020 visitor season to limit the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to follow the advice of public health experts and continue to implement measures for cleaning, hygiene, and physical distancing at all visitor spaces.

The health and safety of visitors, employees and all Canadians is of the utmost importance to Parks Canada. Before visiting, there are a few things that everyone should remember:

Plan ahead. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what to expect, how to prepare, and what services are available. Be sure to check the website before you travel.

Further information and tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable visit are available on the Parks Canada website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/voyage-travel/securite-safety/covid-19-info/covid-19-visite-visit.

Parks Canada is taking a cautious approach to gatherings at our locations in an effort to limit the potential transmission of COVID-19. For the 2021 visitor season, Terra Nova National Park will be offering guided hikes with limited numbers. In addition, the exhibit area at the Visitor Centre will be open for the first time since significant enhancements have been completed. Self guided activities will also be available to youth, such as the Explorers Program and Club Parka.

At Signal Hill National Historic Site an updated exhibit area at the Visitor Centre will connect visitors to the rich history of Signal Hill. Guided hikes will be available for booking and demonstrations of the firing of the Noon Day Gun next to Cabot Tower will be scheduled throughout the summer.

Quotes

"Over the past year, so many Canadians have benefited from the health and wellness benefits that come from being outdoors and in nature. I too have taken every opportunity to get outside. National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas offer countless opportunities for Canadians to safely connect with nature and history while following the guidance of public health authorities to help limit the spread of COVID-19. I am looking forward to the 2021 visitor season as Parks Canada places allow us to enjoy the outdoors and create lasting memories close to home at Terra Nova National Park and national historic sites in Eastern Newfoundland."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Terra Nova National Park and Signal Hill National Historic Site are examples of beautiful treasures in our Province. It's why so many Canadians come to visit. Getting outside to enjoy nature is a helpful escape during this pandemic, benefitting our physical and mental well-being. I look forward to seeing more Newfoundlanders and Labradorians there this summer."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Minister of Natural Resources

Member of Parliament St. John's South – Mount Pearl

"For Parks Canada, the health and wellbeing of visitors, employees, and all Canadians are of the utmost importance. The Parks Canada team is working extremely hard to provide a safe, clean, and healthy experience at Parks Canada locations in eastern Newfoundland and everyone can play an important role. Visitors should make every effort to plan ahead, respect travel restrictions, follow the guidance of public health experts, make safe choices, and leave no trace when visiting outdoor spaces. By working together, we can ensure a safe and enjoyable 2021 visitor season for all."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

2021 dates for Terra Nova National Park : (Check website for operating schedule)

: (Check website for operating schedule) Newman Sound Campground: May 21 to October 7



Visitor Centre: May 21 to October 10



Backcountry Campsites: May 21 to October 7



Malady Head Campground: Closed of the Season

2021 dates for Signal Hill National Historic Site: May 25 to October 8 (Check website for operating schedule)

(Check website for operating schedule) 2021 dates for Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site: May 25 to October 8 (Check website for operating schedule)

(Check website for operating schedule) 2021 dates for Castle Hill National Historic Site: June 2 to September 5 (Check website for operating schedule)

(Check website for operating schedule) 2021 dates for Hawthorne Cottage National Historic Site: June 2 to September 5 (Check website for operating schedule)

(Check website for operating schedule) 2021 dates for Ryan Premises National Historic Site: June 2 to September 5 (Check website for operating schedule)

(Check website for operating schedule) Electric vehicle charging stations are currently available for visitor use at Terra Nova National Park and Signal Hill National Historic Site.

and Signal Hill National Historic Site. The Parks Canada app makes trip planning for first-time visitors to Parks Canada locations across the country even simpler. Visitors can now find Learn-to-Camp content in the app and can obtain information on proper camping equipment, tips, and recipes. Visitors can even plan their entire trip itinerary and create a camping checklist.

Terra Nova National Park is Newfoundland and Labrador's first designated Dark Sky Preserve.

