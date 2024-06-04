Parks Canada looks forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to the national park and national historic sites on PEI

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Parks Canada administered sites on PEI are iconic destinations where Canadians and visitors can connect with history and discover nature. Parks Canada is ready to welcome local residents and visitors for another season.

In PEI National Park, entry gates, beaches, day use areas, trails and washroom facilities will be open for the public to enjoy as of June 5. The Interpretation Centre in Greenwich will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



New in 2024, Parks Canada will be reopening the following facilities and visitor experience opportunities:

A rejuvenated visitor experience at Stanhope Beach, featuring a refreshed beach complex, including a newly constructed boardwalk with access ramps, beach toy library and the return of accessibility features including mobility mats and reservable beach and buoyant wheelchairs;

A newly constructed lookout platform and series of interpretive panels at Oceanview that provide an opportunity to learn more about the natural and cultural history of PEI's coastal ecosystem;

The extension of the Gulf Shore Way multi-use trail to Robinsons Island, which will open for hikers and cyclists. Visitors can now traverse the full length of the central section of the park – from Robinsons Island all the way to Dalvay – separated from motorized vehicles. The multi-use trails at Robinsons Island are now open for visitors.

The first night for camping in Cavendish and Stanhope campgrounds will be June 11. Reservations for campsites, oTENTiks and bunkies can be made by visiting reservation.pc.gc.ca or by calling 1-877-737-3783. Campers this year can expect:

A new camping loop at Cavendish Campground - this tents-only and generator-free camping loop is a great opportunity to connect with nature and features a modern, central, accessible and gender-neutral washroom facility.

Two new 'Bunkie' roofed accommodations - one will be located at Stanhope Campground and one at Cavendish Campground. Each Bunkie includes one queen mattress bed, a trundle bed, and a double mattress loft - another way for campers to fully relax and unwind without the need to pack extra gear.

Parks Canada now administers 135 acres of coastal land in the French River-Park Corner area of PEI. The property borders on the mouth of New London Bay and features sandy beach, dunes and agricultural land. This year, Parks Canada will focus on the environmental protection of the area by educating beach users about sand dune conservation and other national park regulations.

Green Gables Heritage Place, including the grounds, trails, visitor centre and iconic Green Gables farmhouse are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Daily interpretive programming begins July 1 and runs through Labour Day. This year also marks what would have been the 150th birthday of celebrated Canadian author, L.M. Montgomery. For details and updates visit parkscanada.ca/greengables.

The grounds and trails at Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site are open for visitors to explore. The day use washrooms will be open 7 days a week beginning June 10. The visitor reception centre will be open Friday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning July 1. A new 16-minute video in English, French and Mi'kmaw is available for viewing at the visitor centre, as well as new outdoor interpretive panels that chronicle the woven stories of the Indigenous, French, Acadian and British cultures that continue to call this land home. For more information visit parkscanada.ca/skmaqn.

Parks Canada-PEI staff are looking forward to welcoming neighbours, local Islanders, first-time visitors, and long-time visitors alike for a season of learning, discovering and unforgettable memory making.

"PEI National Park and Parks Canada administered national historic sites on PEI are a source of pride for all Islanders and all Canadians. I am looking forward to another year of Island residents and visitors enjoying the amazing natural and cultural wonders that Parks Canada protects and presents on PEI. From the sandy beaches to peaceful trails, the cultural touchstone that is Green Gables Heritage Place, and interwoven histories at Skmaqn—Port-la-Joye—Fort Amherst National Historic Site, visitors from near and far will have so much to see and experience on the Island this year."

Heath MacDonald

Member of Parliament for Malpeque

PEI National Park is within the traditional and un-ceded Mi'kmaq territory of Epekwitk.

Seasonal entry passes to PEI National Park are available at a discounted early bird rate until June 15 .

. The Parks Canada website is updated to provide the latest detailed information on services and facilities. To help reduce paper waste, visitors are encouraged to download the 2024 Visitor Guide and Trail Guide before they visit. The Parks Canada App is great for on-the-go access to essential information for planning, travelling, and visiting Parks Canada administered places.

Beach wheelchairs and buoyant wheelchairs are available at Cavendish Beach, Brackley Beach and Stanhope Beach; Trailrider "off road" wheelchairs are available at Cavendish Campground, Stanhope Campground and the Greenwich Interpretive Centre. To reserve, please call 902 566 7050.

and Stanhope Beach; Trailrider "off road" wheelchairs are available at Cavendish Campground, Stanhope Campground and the Greenwich Interpretive Centre. To reserve, please call 902 566 7050. Automated entry gates for PEI National Park season pass and Parks Canada Discovery Pass holders have been installed in one lane each at the Brackley entry gate and the Cavendish entry gate at Grahams Lane.

entry gate and the entry gate at Grahams Lane. Dogs are not permitted on PEI National Park beaches from April 1 until October 15 . Dogs on leash and under control are welcome in all campgrounds, day use areas and on trails.

until . Dogs on leash and under control are welcome in all campgrounds, day use areas and on trails. There is a full sand dune closure in effect for PEI National Park. It is prohibited to walk on sand dunes, from the base of the dune where the slope begins to increase and including all vegetated areas.

Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation and takes actions to conserve national parks and national marine conservation areas and contribute to the recovery of species at risk. The sand dunes and beaches, wetlands and forests of PEI National Park are home to over 400 species of plants and 300 species of birds and other wildlife, including over 40 different species that are designated as at risk or of concern.

