KINGSTON, ON, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Parks Canada is seeking public input as it plans the future of the Kingston Fortifications National Historic Site, including Fort Henry National Historic Site and Murney Tower National Historic Site. Feedback received from the public through the consultation process will inform the creation of a new management plan which will guide decisions and actions in protecting the fortifications for the next decade and beyond.

National historic sites reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about our diverse history. As part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Kingston Fortifications are focal points of the Kingston landscape. Built around the Kingston Harbour, they are an imposing defence complex that speaks to the importance of the country's former capital. As the largest tourism attraction in the Kingston region, the fortifications offer Canadians enriching and meaningful heritage experiences that highlight the links between each defensive structure and their strategic role in Canada's history. They are also places where all Canadians can connect and learn about rich Indigenous history and perspectives.

A new draft management plan for the Kingston Fortifications National Historic Site is proposing two key objectives for the future:

Address the conservation challenges of these historic structures so that their protection is prioritized and Canadians can continue to enjoy memorable and authentic experiences at these sites. Bring the community together through ongoing dialogue with managing partners, local residents, visitors, Indigenous communities, local tourism and cultural heritage partners, and stakeholders to plan for the future of the Kingston Fortifications National Historic Site.

The best way to ensure the new Parks Canada Management Plan for the Kingston Fortifications captures the perspectives of culturally diverse populations in Canada is for a broad range of people to participate in the consultation process. Members of the public are invited to review and comment on the draft plan online at https://parks.canada.ca/kingston and to RSVP to [email protected] for upcoming open house meetings at the Fort Henry Discovery Centre. Sessions will be in English on August 15 from 7p.m. – 9p.m., and in French on August 16 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Feedback can also be shared by sending comments in writing by email to [email protected] or by mailing:

Public Consultations – Kingston Fortifications NHS

PO BOX 665

Station Main

Kingston, ON K7L 4X1

Quick Facts

Situated at the mouth of the Cataraqui River and the St. Lawrence River, the Kingston Fortifications consists of five separate 19th-century military installations.

Built between 1832 and 1848 as an inter-related defense system, the concentration and orientation of the limestone fortifications towards the water convey their essential purpose as a defensible platform for guns.

The Kingston Fortifications were built to defend the Rideau Canal and Kingston's naval dockyard from potential American attack.

naval dockyard from potential American attack. Fort Henry National Historic Site is the centrepiece of the Kingston Fortifications National Historic Site, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, visited by over 100,000 people each year. Owned and administered by Parks Canada, a partnership with the Province of Ontario enables the St. Lawrence Parks Commission to continue its internationally renowned programs in this impressive structure.

enables the St. Lawrence Parks Commission to continue its internationally renowned programs in this impressive structure. Canada's second Prime Minister, Alexander Mackenzie , who worked as a stone mason before entering politics, helped build the Kingston Fortifications.

second Prime Minister, , who worked as a stone mason before entering politics, helped build the Kingston Fortifications. Heritage places are a great way to experience the outdoors and learn more about the environment and history.

