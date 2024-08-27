CHURCHILL, MB, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - In 1768, two British scientists embarked on a journey to the Hudson's Bay Company's (HBC) Prince of Wales Fort, to observe a rare astronomical event the following year, the Transit of Venus. This collaboration between the HBC and the Royal Society, a British learned society for science, heralded four decades of Western scientific endeavours conducted out of what is now Canada's north, resulting in advancements in the fields of astronomy, meteorology, cartography, and natural history.

Yesterday, Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada commemorated the national historic significance of Early Science in Canada's North and the Hudson's Bay Company with a special ceremony to unveil a plaque at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre in Churchill.

Beginning in 1768 and lasting until about 1810, the Hudson's Bay Company sponsored scientific exploration in an array of fields, utilizing its northern posts such as Prince of Wales Fort to conduct the research. Whether they were observing the stars above, creating meteorological records or sending natural history specimens to England, these early researchers were significantly contributing to a growing body of work of scientific knowledge about the earth's Arctic and subarctic regions.

Although much of the credit for scientific achievements went to Royal Society scientists, Indigenous Peoples were vital to many of these scientific endeavours. Indigenous traders at the posts were major contributors of knowledge of natural history and geography and brought to the posts specimens and information specifically intended for the collectors.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,240 designations have been made nationwide.

National historic designations illustrate the defining moments in the story of Canada. Together, they tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and our country. Heritage places provide a wide range of cultural, social, economic, and environmental benefits to their communities.

Quotes

"The legacy of this important work in northern science continues to today in the development and orientation of natural scientific institutions, in ongoing northern research, and in international scientific cooperation in the northern circumpolar region. Historic designations reflect Canada's rich and varied history and I encourage all Canadians to learn more about Early Science in Canada's North and the Hudson's Bay Company and its important contributions to Canada's heritage."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"As a representative of the NASA Johnson Space Center Astronomical Society in Houston, Texas, it is an incredible pleasure to have proposed a plaque commemorating the exploits of English astronomers Wales and Dymond in 1769 that contributed to the establishment of the astronomical unit – a critical cornerstone in understanding the distance scale of our solar system between Earth and Sun. This should be considered the first formal astronomical science objective accomplished in Canada."

Paul D. Maley

NASA Johnson Space Centre Astronomical Society

Quick Facts



Beginning in 1768 with a collaboration with the Royal Society to observe the Transit of Venus the next year, the Hudson's Bay Company played a key role in sponsoring scientific endeavours at its trading posts in what is now northern Canada , especially in the fields of astronomy, meteorology, cartography, and natural history.

the next year, the Hudson's Bay Company played a key role in sponsoring scientific endeavours at its trading posts in what is now northern , especially in the fields of astronomy, meteorology, cartography, and natural history. Indigenous Peoples were vital to many of the Hudson's Bay Company's scientific endeavours. Indigenous traders at the posts were major contributors of knowledge on natural history and geography, and brought to the posts specimens and information specifically intended for the collectors.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and that these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and that these important stories are shared with Canadians. The vast majority of nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. To nominate a person, place or historical event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

Related Document

Backgrounder: Early Science in Canada's North and the Hudson's Bay Company

Related Links

Parks Canada

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

Framework for History and Commemoration

Prince of Wales Fort National Historic Site

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Lauren Wagn, Public Relations and Communications Officer, Parks Canada, 431-996-6758, [email protected]