Parks Canada continues to offer meaningful experiences to visitors: New cross-country ski offer at La Mauricie National Park

The park opens on December 7 for a new winter season and a year of celebration. For nearly 50 years, the park has been an outstanding natural playground for fans of cross-country skiing, Nordic walking and snowshoeing. Before the festivities marking the park's 50th anniversary officially launch in 2020, Parks Canada has a new offer that is sure to please winter sports lovers.

Trail No. 2, which has been closed for several years, will once again be accessible. Twelve kilometres will be added to the network of marked cross-country ski trails for a total of 92 kilometres. The reopening of this trail will allow experienced cross-country skiers to complete loops of 19.5 km to 42.5 km.

In addition, the popular La Pêche Shelter was rebuilt and expanded. And let's not forget that visitors can also enjoy six winter hiking trails totalling almost 60 km.

To make the most of their experience at La Mauricie National Park, visitors are encouraged to plan their stay by visiting La Mauricie National Park's website and Facebook page (MauricieNP), and downloading the Parks Canada app.

Quote

"Parks Canada's places belong to all Canadians and make up one of the finest and most extensive systems of protected natural and cultural heritage areas in the world. Winter is one of Canada's defining features, and La Mauricie National Park is a fabulous location where to fully enjoy it. The Government of Canada invites Canadians to rediscover nature and winter outdoor fun at La Mauricie National Park, whether while cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or even, for those brave enough, camping."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Foreign Affairs and MP of Saint-Maurice – Champlain

Quick facts

La Mauricie National Park offers exceptional facilities to enjoy winter: an extensive network of quality trails for all levels, a large cozy dining room for snacking before or after a hike, an outdoor patio with a fireplace, a modern waxing room, as well as washrooms, showers and locker rooms.

offers exceptional facilities to enjoy winter: an extensive network of quality trails for all levels, a large cozy dining room for snacking before or after a hike, an outdoor patio with a fireplace, a modern waxing room, as well as washrooms, showers and locker rooms. Every day, from December 7 to March 31 , from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , professionals will be on site at the Rivière-à-la-Pêche Service Centre to provide advice to visitors.

, from , professionals will be on site at the Rivière-à-la-Pêche Service Centre to provide advice to visitors. Thirteen ready-to-camp oTENTik await at the Rivière-à-la-Pêche Campground for visitors wishing to enjoy winter camping with the comfort of a slow-burning stove. A service building where visitors can prepare meals and enjoy a nice hot shower is located nearby.

Parks Canada's places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and history. Admission to all Parks Canada places for youth 17 and under is free. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing activities are free for visitors 17 and under.

places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and history. Admission to all Parks Canada places for youth 17 and under is free. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing activities are free for visitors 17 and under. Seasonal passes for winter activities will be available at the toll kiosk at the Saint-Jean-des-Piles entrance as of December 7 .

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Julie Dumont,Public Relations and Communications Officer, La Mauricie and Western Quebec Field Unit, Parks Canada Agency, 819-247-3710, Julie.dumont2@canada.ca; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, pc.medias-media.pc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

