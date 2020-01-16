Parks Canada celebrates the 50th anniversary of La Mauricie National Park in 2020

The agreement that made the creation of La Mauricie National Park official was signed on August 22, 1970. Over the years, the park has managed to combined its environmental protection and visitor experience objectives. As a conservation leader, Parks Canada has implemented measures to protect and restore healthy and resilient ecosystems and contribute to the recovery of species at risk.

La Mauricie National Park has been significantly upgraded over the last five years thanks to the largest investment program in Parks Canada's history. Significant infrastructure work has been completed, totalling more than $75 million, to protect and preserve this national treasure while supporting the local economy and contributing to the growth of the tourism industry in the region. In 2020, visitors will be able to enjoy the 63-km Parkway as well as numerous safe and practical service buildings and facilities.

Here are some examples of the various special activities and events that will take place in the park in 2020. On January 18, people of all ages will be invited on a short cross-country ski or snowshoe hike guided by torchlight to discover the wonders of the winter sky. This activity will be held twice more, on February 15 and March 7.

The celebrations will continue during March Break when families will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities designed especially for them. National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 will be devoted to learning about Atikamekw culture. On July 18, for Parks Day, our conservation specialists will shed light on their fascinating work. During the months of June, July and August, art will be in the spotlight during artistic performances offered in collaboration with Culture Shawinigan.

To mark La Mauricie National Park's 50th anniversary, Parks Canada is proud to work with outstanding partners such as the Canadian Ski Patrol, Club d'astronomie Jupiter, Club Skimau, Cyclo-Mauricie, Association forestière de la Vallée du Saint-Maurice, and the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) to offer rich and diverse programming throughout the year.

To make the most of the festive programming and their experience at La Mauricie National Park, visitors are encouraged to plan their stay by visiting the website www.parcscanada.gc.ca/mauricie, downloading the Parks Canada mobile app, and following the park's Facebook page (MauricieNP).

"The Government of Canada is proud to celebrate La Mauricie National Park's 50th anniversary! National parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas represent the very best that Canada has to offer and tell stories of who we are, including the stories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples. For 50 years, the passionate teams of La Mauricie Park have made significant conservation gains, delivering year after year high-quality experiences to thousands of visitors from here and abroad. Happy birthday to La Mauricie National Park and thank you to everyone who helped protect the park and showcase its history!"

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne,

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice—Champlain

"Happy 50th anniversary to one of the most treasured places in my heart – La Mauricie National Park. Fifty years ago, when I was the MP for Saint-Maurice and Minister responsible for Parks, we established this Park in my hometown, Shawinigan. I am incredibly proud of the long history this park has played in our region. It has created good jobs, lead to increased tourism and conserved habitat for our wildlife. Thanks to Parks Canada and everyone who has played an important role in its continued conservation and protection. I invite all Canadians to take part in the many wonderful events that Parks Canada has planned this year!"

The Honourable Jean Chrétien

To get this celebratory year off to a great start, Trail No. 2, which has been closed for several years, is once more accessible. The reopening of this trail will allow experienced cross-country skiers to complete loops of 19.5 km to 42.5 km.

Visitors can expect more surprises throughout the year.

Summer camping reservations began on January 15, 2020 . For more information, visitors are encouraged to visit the Parks Canada Reservation Service website.

. For more information, visitors are encouraged to visit the Parks Canada Reservation Service website. Parks Canada's places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and history. Admission to all Parks Canada places for youth 17 and under is free.

places are a great way for youth to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and history. Admission to all Parks Canada places for youth 17 and under is free. Parks Canada is pleased to offer free admission to La Mauricie National Park on its anniversary day, August 22, 2020 .

