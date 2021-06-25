Parks Canada announces the reopening of the Manoir Papineau National Historic Site

Today, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil – La Petite-Nation, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, marked the completion of a project, valued at $5.9 million, for a major restoration of the heritage buildings at Manoir Papineau National Historic Site.

In recent years, the site has undergone a restoration of its exterior, including the roof, as well as conservation work to protect the integrity of the family museum, the granary and the manor house road. Conservation efforts were also made to protect the 300-year-old red oak tree that stands in front of the manor.

Some of the work, such as that done in the granary basement, is not readily visible to visitors, but will allow future generations to experience an authentic and safe visit. Visitors will also be able to take in many elements that contribute to the commemorative integrity of the manor house, such as the return of the original colour chosen by Louis-Joseph Papineau for the exterior siding and his initials on the south facade of the roof.

After being closed for two years, the site will welcome visitors starting June 26, 2021. The visitor experience for the upcoming season has been designed to ensure the health and safety of visitors and Parks Canada employees.

Here are a few things to keep in mind before your visit:

Plan ahead. The Parks Canada website contains detailed information on what sites are open, what to expect, how to prepare for your visit, and what services are available. Be sure to check the website before your trip.

The Parks Canada website contains detailed information on what sites are open, what to expect, how to prepare for your visit, and what services are available. Be sure to check the website before your trip. Follow the advice of public health experts. We all need to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe. It is important to always comply with travel restrictions, even when visiting national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

We all need to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe. It is important to always comply with travel restrictions, even when visiting national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas. Do not leave any trace. Help us keep this special place clean by putting all your garbage in the designated bins or by taking it home.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is investing in national historic sites to give our past a future and to support Parks Canada's commitment to helping expand the region's tourism industry. The work at Manoir Papineau National Historic Site will help protect and conserve this historic gem, while enriching the visitor experience now and for future generations. I encourage all Canadians to discover an important part of the life of Louis-Joseph Papineau, a politician and strong cultural advocate who marked the history of our nation."

Stéphane Lauzon

Member of Parliament, Argenteuil – La Petite-Nation

"Manoir Papineau has always been part of Montebello's landscape. We are happy that Parks Canada gives as much importance to this magnificent site and takes the necessary measures to preserve it for a long time. Not only is Manoir Papineau National Historic Site an important tourist attraction for our municipality, it is also a heaven of peace appreciated by our residents."

Martin Deschênes, Mayor, Montebello

"I would like to thank the community of Montebello for their patience throughout the completion of this important work to ensure the sustainability of Manoir Papineau National Historic Site, including its outbuildings. I would also like to salute the rigour and professionalism of all those who have ensured that our enthusiastic guides can once again offer an authentic and safe experience to all our visitors."

Geneviève Caron

Superintendent, Mauricie and Western Quebec Field Unit, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Manoir Papineau National Historic Site mainly commemorates Louis-Joseph Papineau and the architectural importance of his manor house, a reflection of his social ambitions, his tastes and his personality. This site also bears witness to the man who, after leaving the political arena, devoted himself entirely to the development of an ideal estate and the management of his Seigneury of La Petite-Nation. The site also commemorates the Papineau family's role in creating the estate.

and the architectural importance of his manor house, a reflection of his social ambitions, his tastes and his personality. This site also bears witness to the man who, after leaving the political arena, devoted himself entirely to the development of an ideal estate and the management of his Seigneury of La Petite-Nation. The site also commemorates the Papineau family's role in creating the estate. The Government of Canada is investing in Manoir Papineau National Historic Site as part of the largest federal infrastructure plan in Parks Canada's history. By investing in infrastructure, Parks Canada protects and preserves Canada's cultural and natural heritage, while stimulating local economies and contributing to the growth of the tourism sector.

is investing in Manoir Papineau National Historic Site as part of the largest federal infrastructure plan in Parks Canada's history. By investing in infrastructure, Parks Canada protects and preserves cultural and natural heritage, while stimulating local economies and contributing to the growth of the tourism sector. Investments in recent years have enabled the restoration of the exterior siding and roof of the manor house, the footbridge on the manor house road, as well as the family museum and the granary. The oak tree was also analyzed and corrective measures applied so that it will live for many more years.

Manoir Papineau National Historic Site, which welcomes an average of 20,000 visitors per year, will reopen to the public on June 26. It will be possible to visit the main floor and the granary, and enjoy the tranquility of the manor house road and the beauty of the gardens.

The Parks Canada Agency asks that visitors be careful and use the sites it manages with caution, follow the guidance of public health experts, and make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

